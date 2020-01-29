Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing to be Acquired by Stanley Black & Decker

BREA, California, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC ("CAM") announced today that it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. CAM designs and manufactures innovative, highly engineered hardware and fastener solutions for demanding aerospace applications worldwide. CAM is controlled by Tinicum L.P. and affiliated partnerships managed by Tinicum Incorporated.

CAM's products include fasteners, fittings, couplings, latches, quick release pins, tubing subassemblies and other complex components and assembled products. The company was founded in 2012 and has consolidated eight businesses that each carry strong brands, industry leading technical expertise, deep customer relationships and over 40 years of history in providing industry-leading service and solutions to commercial aerospace and defense customers.

"We specialize in collaborating with our customers to develop application-based solutions that satisfy their specific needs," said Peter George, CEO of CAM. "We have enjoyed tremendous support under the ownership of Tinicum, during which we invested heavily in upgrading the equipment and facilities of the businesses we integrated, in addition to strengthening our engineering and management resources. The CAM management team is grateful for the Tinicum partnership that was a central part of the company's growth. We are extremely pleased to be taking this next step of joining Stanley Black & Decker. Being part of such a capable industrial company will enable us to further expand our company's resources globally, including accelerating the development of new products and pursuing acquisitions, allowing us to better serve the needs of our customers."

"Our team is excited about the prospect of welcoming CAM to the Stanley Black & Decker family to further diversify our Industrial business segment," said STANLEY Industrial President John Wyatt. "With its well-recognized brands, proven business model and experienced management team, CAM will play a significant role in the growth of our Industrial business and company overall."

CAM was advised in the transaction by Lazard (lead financial advisor), Lincoln International (financial advisor), Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (lead legal counsel) and Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP (legal counsel).

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a $14 billion revenue, purpose-driven industrial organization. With 58,000 employees in more than 60 countries, it operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses.

For more information about Stanley Black and Decker visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

About Tinicum Incorporated

Tinicum is a private investment firm with more than 30 years of experience investing in private and public companies. Tinicum invests in businesses for the long term and seeks to partner with owners, families and managers who share a similar approach.

For more information about Tinicum visit www.tinicum.com

For more information about CAM visit www.camaerospace.com

