Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Tradegate
29.01.20
17:28 Uhr
0,560 Euro
+0,001
+0,18 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,556
0,569
19:20
0,550
0,565
19:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONXEO SA0,560+0,18 %