Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2020) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) is pleased to announce that it has begun the first phase of its 2020 drilling campaign. Phase one of the winter program will test three primary targets - the Kon kimberlite dike outcrop, followed by targets Kon 1 and Kon 2.

The Kon kimberlite dike was discovered on surface but has never been drilled. Drilling the dike is intended to better understand its structure and geology, before moving to the larger targets within the claim block. Drilling the Kon 1 anomaly will test a distinct magnetic low feature. RJK intends to use the results to potentially model other magnetic lows on the Kon claim block for further drilling. The Kon 2 anomaly is a magnetic high, located approximately 350 meters south of Kon 1, and the drilling results will also be used to potentially model other magnetic-high targets within the Kon claims.

RJK has hired of ZEN GEOMAP INC., of Timmins, Ontario, to conduct 25m-spacing magnetic drone surveys over its optioned Kon claims, located approximately 11 km south of Cobalt, Ontario. ZEN GEOMAP has been flying airborne drone geophysical surveys on RJK's Cobalt area properties over the past 11 months. The current Kon mapping program is near completion. Matthew Johnston, Geophysicist and P.Geo., with extensive geophysical experience in kimberlite exploration in the Northwest Territories, has provided RJK with the preliminary geophysical interpretation of the Kon 1 anomaly. Upon review of the geophysical data, Mr. Johnston has stated, "The Kon 1 anomaly exhibits similar magnetic signatures to that of many Lac de Gras area kimberlites in the Northwest Territories."

"We look forward to providing our shareholders with regular updates as we progress through the initial phase of drilling on some of our most interesting targets in the Cobalt mining camp. This year will be very exciting for the team at RJK Explorations as we move forward with our search for the source of the 800 Carat Nipissing Diamond." - Glenn Kasner, President and CEO of RJK Explorations

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P.Geo, Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445





Glenn Kasner, PresidentMobile: (705) 568-7567info@rjkexplorations.comhttps://www.rjkexplorations.com/

