Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2020) - Montego Resources Inc. (CSE: MY) (FSE: 4MO1) (the "Company" or "Montego") announces further to the news release dated July 29th, 2019 and January 22, 2020, the court has granted default judgement on former director Jim Grieg. Montego's law suit alleged that Mr. Grieg breached the fiduciary duties he owed to Montego.

The Company will be seeking damages against Jim Grieg for the losses suffered as a result of Mr. Grieg's conduct.

For Further Information Contact

David Greenway

Interim CEO and Director

Phone: 604.283.1722

Email: info@montegoresources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the Adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51929