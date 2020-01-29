Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUHR ISIN: NO0010365521 Ticker-Symbol: GR8 
Tradegate
29.01.20
17:13 Uhr
14,090 Euro
-0,090
-0,63 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,070
14,150
21:26
14,070
14,150
21:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRIEG SEAFOOD
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA14,090-0,63 %
MONTEGO RESOURCES INC0,035-1,43 %