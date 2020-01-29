Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2020) - Montego Resources Inc. (CSE: MY) (FSE: 4MO1) (the "Company" or "Montego") announces further to the news release dated July 29th, 2019 and January 22, 2020, the court has granted default judgement on former director Jim Grieg. Montego's law suit alleged that Mr. Grieg breached the fiduciary duties he owed to Montego.
The Company will be seeking damages against Jim Grieg for the losses suffered as a result of Mr. Grieg's conduct.
