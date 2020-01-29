Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI YouTube Channel Reaches 7.5 Million Views

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / The MEMRI YouTube channel has passed the milestone of seven million views since its launch in December 2017.

The channel also now has 24,000 subscribers viewing MEMRI TV clips as they are released. To date, the MEMRI YouTube channel has posted 1,116 clips and had 7,500,000 views; it reached the one-million views mark in November 2018 and three-million views mark in April 2019.

Join over 500,000 daily subscribers of MEMRI content on social media - follow us now on YouTube for all the latest MEMRI TV clips by visiting the MEMRI TV Videos channel on YouTube and clicking on "Subscribe."

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: https://www.memri.org

MEMRI In The Media: https://memriinthemedia.org

MEMRI TV - MEMRI: https://www.memri.org/tv

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574559/MEMRI-YouTube-Channel-Reaches-75-Million-Views