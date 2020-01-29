Anzeige
Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank reports 2019 4th Quarter Net Income of $ 1,220,000

Full Year Net Income Of $4,043,000

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2019.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter 2019, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,220,000, an increase of 1.7% over fourth quarter 2018 earnings of $1,200,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2019 amounted to $1.10, an increase of 1.9% over fourth quarter 2018 results of $1.08 per diluted common share.

For 2019, Net Income after Taxes was $4,043,000, a decrease of (13.6%) over 2018 results of $4,677,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2019 were $3.63, a decrease of (13.4%) over 2018 results of $4.19 per diluted common share.

President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "2019 results were favorable and yielded the second best year of performance in our 16 year history. While 2019 was a good year, it came with a few challenges. In April 2019, we identified a large problem loan relationship. We conservatively made a loan loss provision on a worst case basis. It now appears we have a reasonable chance to recover a significant portion of the debt. Further, following 9 prime rate increases from 2015 through December 2018 (and projections for at least three more increases in 2019) the Federal Reserve abruptly reversed course and decreased the prime rate three times - July, September and October 2019, creating material net interest margin pressure."

Executive Vice President Matt R. Opitz commented, "We are pleased with overall deposit growth in 2019. There were three primary factors that contributed to this above average growth:

  1. The recovery from the unusually adverse weather conditions in late 2018 and early 2019 that affected our largest market segment- commercial construction.
  2. We maintained a focus on providing competitive rates to attract new deposit relationships and incentivize deposit growth within our existing customer base.
  3. Many of our customers had a great year in 2019 which generated strong positive cash flow."

In 000's

Month end 12/31/2019

Month end 12/31/2018

?

Loans

$ 167,589

$ 154,184

8.7 %

Deposits

$ 270,718

$ 223,647

21.0 %

Liquid Assets

$ 60,603

$ 13,127

361.7 %

"We have mentioned this in the past but we now find ourselves in the longest economic expansionary period in history. While we cannot predict the future, we are encouraged by the fact that we operate in one of the best markets in the country and look forward to continued growth and success in 2020."

Page 2 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2019 earnings

Page 3 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2019 earnings

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter EndedTwelve Months Ending
December 31 December 31
EARNINGS SUMMARY
20192018Change20192018Change
Interest income
$2,996$2,7857.6%$11,812$10,52012.3%
Interest expense
49035836.9%1,8521,11865.7%
Net Interest Income
2,506 2,427 3.3%9,960 9,402 5.9%
Service charges on deposits
483154.8%17514818.2%
Other income
79101-21.8%338399-15.3%
Total Non Interest Income
127 132 -3.8%513 547 -6.2%
Salaries and benefits expense
740757-2.2%3,1042,82310.0%
Occupancy and equipment expense
93120-22.5%436466-6.4%
Other expense
37028928.0%1,3011,2454.5%
Total Non Interest Expense
1,203 1,166 3.2%4,841 4,534 6.8%
Pretax pre-provision income
1,430 1,393 2.7%5,632 5,415 4.0%
Gain on sale of securities
03N/M1014N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
0 30 N/M1,030 90 N/M
Earnings before income taxes
1,4301,3664.7%4,6125,339-13.6%
Provision for income taxes
21016626.5%569662-14.0%
Net Earnings
$1,220 $1,200 1.7%$4,043 $4,677 -13.6%
Basic earnings per share
1.121.092.4%3.694.24-13.0%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
1,0921,1001,0961,102
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.101.081.9%3.634.19-13.4%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,1111,1151,1151,117
Average for Quarter Average for Twelve Months
December 31 December 31
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
20192018Change20192018Change
Total loans
$154,764$144,8016.9%$154,842$143,8697.6%
Total short term investments
69,11023,175198.2%36,12018,85491.6%
Total investment securities
70,50879,700-11.5%74,12784,427-12.2%
Earning assets
294,382 247,676 18.9%265,089 247,150 7.3%
Total assets
301,596 255,113 18.2%272,704 254,343 7.2%
Noninterest bearing deposits
101,93281,18725.6%81,38181,783-0.5%
Interest bearing deposits
168,784141,08119.6%154,650139,80710.6%
Total deposits
270,716 222,268 21.8%236,031 221,590 6.5%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
00N/M292390N/M
Shareholders' equity
$35,382 $31,948 10.7%$35,009 $31,664 10.6%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Average for Quarter Ending
Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Total loans
 $154,764 $156,304 $156,571 $152,227 $144,801
Total short term investments
 69,110 35,991 26,034 12,728 23,175
Total investment securities
 70,508 72,212 74,627 79,278 79,700
Earning assets
294,382 264,507 257,232 244,233 247,676
Total assets
301,596 272,245 264,826 251,901 255,113
Noninterest bearing deposits
 101,932 82,822 73,665 73,881 81,187
Interest bearing deposits
 168,784 152,296 154,918 142,339 141,081
Total deposits
270,716 235,118 228,583 216,220 222,268
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0 1,187 0
Shareholders' equity
$35,382 $36,081 $35,301 $33,940 $31,948
Quarter Ended
Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Interest income
 $2,996 $3,025 $2,977 $2,814 $2,785
Interest expense
 490 493 475 394 358
Net Interest Income
 2,506 2,532 2,502 2,420 2,427
Service charges on deposits
 48 36 42 40 31
Other income
 79 104 80 83 101
Total Non Interest Income
 127 140 122 123 132
Salaries and benefits expense
 740 813 788 763 757
Occupancy and equipment expense
 93 120 116 107 120
Other expense
 370 299 375 259 289
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,203 1,232 1,279 1,129 1,166
Pretax pre-provision income
 1,430 1,440 1,345 1,414 1,393
Gain on sale of securities
 0 12 1 (2) 3
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Gain on sale of other assets
 0 0 0 0 0
Provision for Loan Losses
 0 0 1,000 30 30
Earnings before income taxes
 1,430 1,452 346 1,382 1,366
Provision for income taxes
 210 206 (28) 180 166
Net Earnings
$1,220 $1,246 $374 $1,202 $1,200
Diluted earnings per share
 $1.12 $1.08 $0.33 $1.08 $1.08

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Ending Balance
Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Total loans
 $167,587 $157,475 $156,014 $160,028 $154,184
Total short term investments
 60,603 56,328 19,321 14,160 13,127
Total investment securities
 70,804 71,394 72,014 75,906 81,896
Total earning assets
298,994 285,197 247,349 250,094 249,207
Allowance for loan losses
 (2,262) (2,259) (2,224) (1,703) (1,671)
Premises and equipment
 2,560 2,544 2,580 2,613 2,627
Other Assets
 9,770 9,513 8,040 5,506 7,018
Total assets
309,062 294,995 255,745 256,510 257,181
Noninterest bearing deposits
 100,527 97,519 76,168 69,934 85,668
Interest bearing deposits
 170,191 159,712 143,710 150,895 137,979
Total deposits
270,718 257,231 219,878 220,829 223,647
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0 0 0
Other Liabilities
 1,047 1,830 614 1,158 701
Total liabilities
271,765 259,061 220,492 221,987 224,348
Shareholders' Equity Actual
 35,858 34,920 34,572 34,522 34,051
Unrealized Gain - AFS
 1,439 1,014 681 1 (1,218)
Total Equity
 $37,297 $35,934 $35,253 $34,523 $32,833
Quarter Ending
Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Nonaccrual loans
 $419 $432 $446 $952 $60
Restructured loans
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
 $320 $320 $320 $0 $0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets
 $739 $752 $766 $952 $60
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
 $0 $0 $0 $477 $0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
 0.44% 0.45% 0.49% 0.59% 0.04%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Balance at beginning of period
 $2,259 $2,224 $1,703 $1,671 $1,664
Loans charged off
 0 0 498 0 23
Loan recoveries
 3 35 19 2 0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
 3 35 (479) 2 (23)
Provision for loan losses
 0 0 1,000 30 30
Balance at end of period
 $2,262 $2,259 $2,224 $1,703 $1,671
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
 1.35% 1.43% 1.43% 1.06% 1.08%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
 306% 300% 290% 179% 2785%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
 0.00% -0.02% 0.31% -0.01% 0.02%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
 0.00% 0.00% 0.64% 0.02% 0.02%
Quarter Ending
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
 June 30, March 31, Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Return on average assets (annualized)
 1.62% 1.83% 0.56% 1.91% 1.88%
Return on average equity (annualized)
 13.34% 13.81% 4.24% 14.17% 15.02%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 13.79% 14.21% 4.27% 13.90% 14.39%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
 11.73% 13.25% 13.33% 13.47% 12.52%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
 4.67% 4.79% 4.85% 4.86% 4.75%
Effective Cost of Funds
 0.70% 0.75% 0.74% 0.64% 0.58%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
 3.97% 4.04% 4.11% 4.22% 4.17%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
 43.4% 43.8% 46.2% 41.9% 37.9%
End of period book value per common share
 $34.22 $32.85 $32.14 $31.44 $29.85
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 $32.90 $31.92 $31.52 $31.44 $30.96
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
 1,090 1,094 1,097 1,098 1,100

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending
December 31,2019December 31,2018
Tax Tax
Average EquivalentAverage Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
BalanceInterestYieldYieldBalanceInterestYieldYield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$35,7387081.98%1.98$18,4783782.052.05%
FRB Stock
382236.00%6.00367236.006.00%
Taxable securities
622132.09%2.09000.000.00%
Tax Free securities
73,5052,1602.94%3.7284,4272,3872.833.58%
Loans
154,9388,9085.75%5.75143,8697,7325.375.37%
Total Interest Earning Assets
265,185 11,812 4.45%4.67247,141 10,520 4.264.51%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
5,1004,411
Other assets
4,4064,427
Allowance for loan losses
(1,987)(1,636)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
7,519 7,202
Total Assets
$272,704 $254,343
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
121,6131,2171.001.00115,2717970.690.69
Certificates and other time deposits
33,0376261.891.8924,5363111.271.27
Other borrowings
29393.073.07390102.562.56
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
154,943 1,852 1.201.20140,197 1,118 0.800.80
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
81,38181,783
Other liabilities
1,371699
Shareholders' Equity
35,00931,664
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$272,704 $254,343
Net Interest Income and Spread
9,960 3.26%3.47%9,402 3.46%3.71%
Net Interest Margin
3.76%3.97%3.50%4.06%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter EndingQuarter Ending
December 31 December 31
2019 2018
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$98,09958.54$80,22657.38
Real estate:
Commercial
24,13314.40%18,67213.35%
Residential
23,11513.79%24,33517.40%
Construction and development
21,69212.94%15,88511.36%
Consumer
5480.33%7000.50%
Total loans (gross)
167,587 100.00%139,818 100.00%
Unearned discounts
00.00%00.00%
Total loans (net)
$167,587100.00%$139,818100.00%
December 31 December 31
20192018
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
$35,859$34,051
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
$38,121$35,722
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
$181,050$171,326
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
19.8119.88
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
21.0620.85
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.8913.35
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
2220
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
$65.50$67.00
Low
$62.00$59.05
Close
$64.98$65.50

