Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank reports 2019 4th Quarter Net Income of $ 1,220,000

Full Year Net Income Of $4,043,000
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2019.
Results of Operation
For the fourth quarter 2019, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,220,000, an increase of 1.7% over fourth quarter 2018 earnings of $1,200,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2019 amounted to $1.10, an increase of 1.9% over fourth quarter 2018 results of $1.08 per diluted common share.
For 2019, Net Income after Taxes was $4,043,000, a decrease of (13.6%) over 2018 results of $4,677,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2019 were $3.63, a decrease of (13.4%) over 2018 results of $4.19 per diluted common share.
President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "2019 results were favorable and yielded the second best year of performance in our 16 year history. While 2019 was a good year, it came with a few challenges. In April 2019, we identified a large problem loan relationship. We conservatively made a loan loss provision on a worst case basis. It now appears we have a reasonable chance to recover a significant portion of the debt. Further, following 9 prime rate increases from 2015 through December 2018 (and projections for at least three more increases in 2019) the Federal Reserve abruptly reversed course and decreased the prime rate three times - July, September and October 2019, creating material net interest margin pressure."
Executive Vice President Matt R. Opitz commented, "We are pleased with overall deposit growth in 2019. There were three primary factors that contributed to this above average growth:
- The recovery from the unusually adverse weather conditions in late 2018 and early 2019 that affected our largest market segment- commercial construction.
- We maintained a focus on providing competitive rates to attract new deposit relationships and incentivize deposit growth within our existing customer base.
- Many of our customers had a great year in 2019 which generated strong positive cash flow."
In 000's
Month end 12/31/2019
Month end 12/31/2018
?
Loans
$ 167,589
$ 154,184
8.7 %
Deposits
$ 270,718
$ 223,647
21.0 %
Liquid Assets
$ 60,603
$ 13,127
361.7 %
"We have mentioned this in the past but we now find ourselves in the longest economic expansionary period in history. While we cannot predict the future, we are encouraged by the fact that we operate in one of the best markets in the country and look forward to continued growth and success in 2020."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31
|December 31
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
Interest income
|$
|2,996
|$
|2,785
|7.6%
|$
|11,812
|$
|10,520
|12.3%
Interest expense
|490
|358
|36.9%
|1,852
|1,118
|65.7%
Net Interest Income
|2,506
|2,427
|3.3%
|9,960
|9,402
|5.9%
Service charges on deposits
|48
|31
|54.8%
|175
|148
|18.2%
Other income
|79
|101
|-21.8%
|338
|399
|-15.3%
Total Non Interest Income
|127
|132
|-3.8%
|513
|547
|-6.2%
Salaries and benefits expense
|740
|757
|-2.2%
|3,104
|2,823
|10.0%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|93
|120
|-22.5%
|436
|466
|-6.4%
Other expense
|370
|289
|28.0%
|1,301
|1,245
|4.5%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,203
|1,166
|3.2%
|4,841
|4,534
|6.8%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,430
|1,393
|2.7%
|5,632
|5,415
|4.0%
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|3
|N/M
|10
|14
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|30
|N/M
|1,030
|90
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|1,430
|1,366
|4.7%
|4,612
|5,339
|-13.6%
Provision for income taxes
|210
|166
|26.5%
|569
|662
|-14.0%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,200
|1.7%
|$
|4,043
|$
|4,677
|-13.6%
Basic earnings per share
|1.12
|1.09
|2.4%
|3.69
|4.24
|-13.0%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|1,092
|1,100
|1,096
|1,102
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.10
|1.08
|1.9%
|3.63
|4.19
|-13.4%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,111
|1,115
|1,115
|1,117
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Twelve Months
|December 31
|December 31
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
Total loans
|$
|154,764
|$
|144,801
|6.9%
|$
|154,842
|$
|143,869
|7.6%
Total short term investments
|69,110
|23,175
|198.2%
|36,120
|18,854
|91.6%
Total investment securities
|70,508
|79,700
|-11.5%
|74,127
|84,427
|-12.2%
Earning assets
|294,382
|247,676
|18.9%
|265,089
|247,150
|7.3%
Total assets
|301,596
|255,113
|18.2%
|272,704
|254,343
|7.2%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|101,932
|81,187
|25.6%
|81,381
|81,783
|-0.5%
Interest bearing deposits
|168,784
|141,081
|19.6%
|154,650
|139,807
|10.6%
Total deposits
|270,716
|222,268
|21.8%
|236,031
|221,590
|6.5%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|292
|390
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|35,382
|$
|31,948
|10.7%
|$
|35,009
|$
|31,664
|10.6%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
Total loans
|$
|154,764
|$
|156,304
|$
|156,571
|$
|152,227
|$
|144,801
Total short term investments
|69,110
|35,991
|26,034
|12,728
|23,175
Total investment securities
|70,508
|72,212
|74,627
|79,278
|79,700
Earning assets
|294,382
|264,507
|257,232
|244,233
|247,676
Total assets
|301,596
|272,245
|264,826
|251,901
|255,113
Noninterest bearing deposits
|101,932
|82,822
|73,665
|73,881
|81,187
Interest bearing deposits
|168,784
|152,296
|154,918
|142,339
|141,081
Total deposits
|270,716
|235,118
|228,583
|216,220
|222,268
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|1,187
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|35,382
|$
|36,081
|$
|35,301
|$
|33,940
|$
|31,948
|Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
Interest income
|$
|2,996
|$
|3,025
|$
|2,977
|$
|2,814
|$
|2,785
Interest expense
|490
|493
|475
|394
|358
Net Interest Income
|2,506
|2,532
|2,502
|2,420
|2,427
Service charges on deposits
|48
|36
|42
|40
|31
Other income
|79
|104
|80
|83
|101
Total Non Interest Income
|127
|140
|122
|123
|132
Salaries and benefits expense
|740
|813
|788
|763
|757
Occupancy and equipment expense
|93
|120
|116
|107
|120
Other expense
|370
|299
|375
|259
|289
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,203
|1,232
|1,279
|1,129
|1,166
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,430
|1,440
|1,345
|1,414
|1,393
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|12
|1
|(2
|)
|3
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|1,000
|30
|30
Earnings before income taxes
|1,430
|1,452
|346
|1,382
|1,366
Provision for income taxes
|210
|206
|(28
|)
|180
|166
Net Earnings
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,246
|$
|374
|$
|1,202
|$
|1,200
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.08
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
Total loans
|$
|167,587
|$
|157,475
|$
|156,014
|$
|160,028
|$
|154,184
Total short term investments
|60,603
|56,328
|19,321
|14,160
|13,127
Total investment securities
|70,804
|71,394
|72,014
|75,906
|81,896
Total earning assets
|298,994
|285,197
|247,349
|250,094
|249,207
Allowance for loan losses
|(2,262
|)
|(2,259
|)
|(2,224
|)
|(1,703
|)
|(1,671
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,560
|2,544
|2,580
|2,613
|2,627
Other Assets
|9,770
|9,513
|8,040
|5,506
|7,018
Total assets
|309,062
|294,995
|255,745
|256,510
|257,181
Noninterest bearing deposits
|100,527
|97,519
|76,168
|69,934
|85,668
Interest bearing deposits
|170,191
|159,712
|143,710
|150,895
|137,979
Total deposits
|270,718
|257,231
|219,878
|220,829
|223,647
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,047
|1,830
|614
|1,158
|701
Total liabilities
|271,765
|259,061
|220,492
|221,987
|224,348
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|35,858
|34,920
|34,572
|34,522
|34,051
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|1,439
|1,014
|681
|1
|(1,218)
Total Equity
|$
|37,297
|$
|35,934
|$
|35,253
|$
|34,523
|$
|32,833
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|419
|$
|432
|$
|446
|$
|952
|$
|60
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|320
|$
|320
|$
|320
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|739
|$
|752
|$
|766
|$
|952
|$
|60
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|477
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.44
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.04
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|2,259
|$
|2,224
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|498
|0
|23
Loan recoveries
|3
|35
|19
|2
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|3
|35
|(479
|)
|2
|(23
|)
Provision for loan losses
|0
|0
|1,000
|30
|30
Balance at end of period
|$
|2,262
|$
|2,259
|$
|2,224
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,671
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.35
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.08
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|306
|%
|300
|%
|290
|%
|179
|%
|2785
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|-0.02
|%
|0.31
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.62
|%
|1.83
|%
|0.56
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.88
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.34
|%
|13.81
|%
|4.24
|%
|14.17
|%
|15.02
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|13.79
|%
|14.21
|%
|4.27
|%
|13.90
|%
|14.39
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|11.73
|%
|13.25
|%
|13.33
|%
|13.47
|%
|12.52
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.67
|%
|4.79
|%
|4.85
|%
|4.86
|%
|4.75
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.70
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.58
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.97
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.17
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|43.4
|%
|43.8
|%
|46.2
|%
|41.9
|%
|37.9
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|34.22
|$
|32.85
|$
|32.14
|$
|31.44
|$
|29.85
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|32.90
|$
|31.92
|$
|31.52
|$
|31.44
|$
|30.96
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,090
|1,094
|1,097
|1,098
|1,100
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31,2019
|December 31,2018
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|35,738
|708
|1.98%
|1.98
|$
|18,478
|378
|2.05
|2.05%
FRB Stock
|382
|23
|6.00%
|6.00
|367
|23
|6.00
|6.00%
Taxable securities
|622
|13
|2.09%
|2.09
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00%
Tax Free securities
|73,505
|2,160
|2.94%
|3.72
|84,427
|2,387
|2.83
|3.58%
Loans
|154,938
|8,908
|5.75%
|5.75
|143,869
|7,732
|5.37
|5.37%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|265,185
|11,812
|4.45%
|4.67
|247,141
|10,520
|4.26
|4.51%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,100
|4,411
Other assets
|4,406
|4,427
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,987
|)
|(1,636
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,519
|7,202
Total Assets
|$
|272,704
|$
|254,343
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|121,613
|1,217
|1.00
|1.00
|115,271
|797
|0.69
|0.69
Certificates and other time deposits
|33,037
|626
|1.89
|1.89
|24,536
|311
|1.27
|1.27
Other borrowings
|293
|9
|3.07
|3.07
|390
|10
|2.56
|2.56
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|154,943
|1,852
|1.20
|1.20
|140,197
|1,118
|0.80
|0.80
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|81,381
|81,783
Other liabilities
|1,371
|699
Shareholders' Equity
|35,009
|31,664
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|272,704
|$
|254,343
Net Interest Income and Spread
|9,960
|3.26%
|3.47%
|9,402
|3.46%
|3.71%
Net Interest Margin
|3.76%
|3.97%
|3.50%
|4.06%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|Quarter Ending
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|98,099
|58.54
|$
|80,226
|57.38
Real estate:
Commercial
|24,133
|14.40%
|18,672
|13.35%
Residential
|23,115
|13.79%
|24,335
|17.40%
Construction and development
|21,692
|12.94%
|15,885
|11.36%
Consumer
|548
|0.33%
|700
|0.50%
Total loans (gross)
|167,587
|100.00%
|139,818
|100.00%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0.00%
Total loans (net)
|$
|167,587
|100.00%
|$
|139,818
|100.00%
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|35,859
|$
|34,051
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|38,121
|$
|35,722
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|181,050
|$
|171,326
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|19.81
|19.88
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|21.06
|20.85
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|11.89
|13.35
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|22
|20
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|65.50
|$
|67.00
Low
|$
|62.00
|$
|59.05
Close
|$
|64.98
|$
|65.50
