Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank reports 2019 4th Quarter Net Income of $ 1,220,000

Full Year Net Income Of $4,043,000

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2019.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter 2019, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,220,000, an increase of 1.7% over fourth quarter 2018 earnings of $1,200,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2019 amounted to $1.10, an increase of 1.9% over fourth quarter 2018 results of $1.08 per diluted common share.

For 2019, Net Income after Taxes was $4,043,000, a decrease of (13.6%) over 2018 results of $4,677,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2019 were $3.63, a decrease of (13.4%) over 2018 results of $4.19 per diluted common share.

President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "2019 results were favorable and yielded the second best year of performance in our 16 year history. While 2019 was a good year, it came with a few challenges. In April 2019, we identified a large problem loan relationship. We conservatively made a loan loss provision on a worst case basis. It now appears we have a reasonable chance to recover a significant portion of the debt. Further, following 9 prime rate increases from 2015 through December 2018 (and projections for at least three more increases in 2019) the Federal Reserve abruptly reversed course and decreased the prime rate three times - July, September and October 2019, creating material net interest margin pressure."

Executive Vice President Matt R. Opitz commented, "We are pleased with overall deposit growth in 2019. There were three primary factors that contributed to this above average growth:

The recovery from the unusually adverse weather conditions in late 2018 and early 2019 that affected our largest market segment- commercial construction. We maintained a focus on providing competitive rates to attract new deposit relationships and incentivize deposit growth within our existing customer base. Many of our customers had a great year in 2019 which generated strong positive cash flow."

In 000's Month end 12/31/2019 Month end 12/31/2018 ? Loans $ 167,589 $ 154,184 8.7 % Deposits $ 270,718 $ 223,647 21.0 % Liquid Assets $ 60,603 $ 13,127 361.7 %

"We have mentioned this in the past but we now find ourselves in the longest economic expansionary period in history. While we cannot predict the future, we are encouraged by the fact that we operate in one of the best markets in the country and look forward to continued growth and success in 2020."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending December 31 December 31 EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Interest income $ 2,996 $ 2,785 7.6% $ 11,812 $ 10,520 12.3% Interest expense 490 358 36.9% 1,852 1,118 65.7% Net Interest Income 2,506 2,427 3.3% 9,960 9,402 5.9% Service charges on deposits 48 31 54.8% 175 148 18.2% Other income 79 101 -21.8% 338 399 -15.3% Total Non Interest Income 127 132 -3.8% 513 547 -6.2% Salaries and benefits expense 740 757 -2.2% 3,104 2,823 10.0% Occupancy and equipment expense 93 120 -22.5% 436 466 -6.4% Other expense 370 289 28.0% 1,301 1,245 4.5% Total Non Interest Expense 1,203 1,166 3.2% 4,841 4,534 6.8% Pretax pre-provision income 1,430 1,393 2.7% 5,632 5,415 4.0% Gain on sale of securities 0 3 N/M 10 14 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 30 N/M 1,030 90 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,430 1,366 4.7% 4,612 5,339 -13.6% Provision for income taxes 210 166 26.5% 569 662 -14.0% Net Earnings $ 1,220 $ 1,200 1.7% $ 4,043 $ 4,677 -13.6% Basic earnings per share 1.12 1.09 2.4% 3.69 4.24 -13.0% Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,092 1,100 1,096 1,102 Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.10 1.08 1.9% 3.63 4.19 -13.4% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,111 1,115 1,115 1,117 Average for Quarter Average for Twelve Months December 31 December 31 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total loans $ 154,764 $ 144,801 6.9% $ 154,842 $ 143,869 7.6% Total short term investments 69,110 23,175 198.2% 36,120 18,854 91.6% Total investment securities 70,508 79,700 -11.5% 74,127 84,427 -12.2% Earning assets 294,382 247,676 18.9% 265,089 247,150 7.3% Total assets 301,596 255,113 18.2% 272,704 254,343 7.2% Noninterest bearing deposits 101,932 81,187 25.6% 81,381 81,783 -0.5% Interest bearing deposits 168,784 141,081 19.6% 154,650 139,807 10.6% Total deposits 270,716 222,268 21.8% 236,031 221,590 6.5% Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 292 390 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 35,382 $ 31,948 10.7% $ 35,009 $ 31,664 10.6%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Total loans $ 154,764 $ 156,304 $ 156,571 $ 152,227 $ 144,801 Total short term investments 69,110 35,991 26,034 12,728 23,175 Total investment securities 70,508 72,212 74,627 79,278 79,700 Earning assets 294,382 264,507 257,232 244,233 247,676 Total assets 301,596 272,245 264,826 251,901 255,113 Noninterest bearing deposits 101,932 82,822 73,665 73,881 81,187 Interest bearing deposits 168,784 152,296 154,918 142,339 141,081 Total deposits 270,716 235,118 228,583 216,220 222,268 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 1,187 0 Shareholders' equity $ 35,382 $ 36,081 $ 35,301 $ 33,940 $ 31,948 Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest income $ 2,996 $ 3,025 $ 2,977 $ 2,814 $ 2,785 Interest expense 490 493 475 394 358 Net Interest Income 2,506 2,532 2,502 2,420 2,427 Service charges on deposits 48 36 42 40 31 Other income 79 104 80 83 101 Total Non Interest Income 127 140 122 123 132 Salaries and benefits expense 740 813 788 763 757 Occupancy and equipment expense 93 120 116 107 120 Other expense 370 299 375 259 289 Total Non Interest Expense 1,203 1,232 1,279 1,129 1,166 Pretax pre-provision income 1,430 1,440 1,345 1,414 1,393 Gain on sale of securities 0 12 1 (2 ) 3 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 1,000 30 30 Earnings before income taxes 1,430 1,452 346 1,382 1,366 Provision for income taxes 210 206 (28 ) 180 166 Net Earnings $ 1,220 $ 1,246 $ 374 $ 1,202 $ 1,200 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.08 $ 0.33 $ 1.08 $ 1.08

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Total loans $ 167,587 $ 157,475 $ 156,014 $ 160,028 $ 154,184 Total short term investments 60,603 56,328 19,321 14,160 13,127 Total investment securities 70,804 71,394 72,014 75,906 81,896 Total earning assets 298,994 285,197 247,349 250,094 249,207 Allowance for loan losses (2,262 ) (2,259 ) (2,224 ) (1,703 ) (1,671 ) Premises and equipment 2,560 2,544 2,580 2,613 2,627 Other Assets 9,770 9,513 8,040 5,506 7,018 Total assets 309,062 294,995 255,745 256,510 257,181 Noninterest bearing deposits 100,527 97,519 76,168 69,934 85,668 Interest bearing deposits 170,191 159,712 143,710 150,895 137,979 Total deposits 270,718 257,231 219,878 220,829 223,647 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,047 1,830 614 1,158 701 Total liabilities 271,765 259,061 220,492 221,987 224,348 Shareholders' Equity Actual 35,858 34,920 34,572 34,522 34,051 Unrealized Gain - AFS 1,439 1,014 681 1 (1,218) Total Equity $ 37,297 $ 35,934 $ 35,253 $ 34,523 $ 32,833 Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 419 $ 432 $ 446 $ 952 $ 60 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 320 $ 320 $ 320 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 739 $ 752 $ 766 $ 952 $ 60 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 477 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.44 % 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.04 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, LOAN LOSSES 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,259 $ 2,224 $ 1,703 $ 1,671 $ 1,664 Loans charged off 0 0 498 0 23 Loan recoveries 3 35 19 2 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 3 35 (479 ) 2 (23 ) Provision for loan losses 0 0 1,000 30 30 Balance at end of period $ 2,262 $ 2,259 $ 2,224 $ 1,703 $ 1,671 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.43 % 1.06 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 306 % 300 % 290 % 179 % 2785 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.31 % -0.01 % 0.02 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.64 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.62 % 1.83 % 0.56 % 1.91 % 1.88 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.34 % 13.81 % 4.24 % 14.17 % 15.02 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 13.79 % 14.21 % 4.27 % 13.90 % 14.39 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.73 % 13.25 % 13.33 % 13.47 % 12.52 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.67 % 4.79 % 4.85 % 4.86 % 4.75 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.64 % 0.58 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.97 % 4.04 % 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.17 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 43.4 % 43.8 % 46.2 % 41.9 % 37.9 % End of period book value per common share $ 34.22 $ 32.85 $ 32.14 $ 31.44 $ 29.85 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 32.90 $ 31.92 $ 31.52 $ 31.44 $ 30.96 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,090 1,094 1,097 1,098 1,100

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending December 31,2019 December 31,2018 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 35,738 708 1.98% 1.98 $ 18,478 378 2.05 2.05% FRB Stock 382 23 6.00% 6.00 367 23 6.00 6.00% Taxable securities 622 13 2.09% 2.09 0 0 0.00 0.00% Tax Free securities 73,505 2,160 2.94% 3.72 84,427 2,387 2.83 3.58% Loans 154,938 8,908 5.75% 5.75 143,869 7,732 5.37 5.37% Total Interest Earning Assets 265,185 11,812 4.45% 4.67 247,141 10,520 4.26 4.51% Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,100 4,411 Other assets 4,406 4,427 Allowance for loan losses (1,987 ) (1,636 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,519 7,202 Total Assets $ 272,704 $ 254,343 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 121,613 1,217 1.00 1.00 115,271 797 0.69 0.69 Certificates and other time deposits 33,037 626 1.89 1.89 24,536 311 1.27 1.27 Other borrowings 293 9 3.07 3.07 390 10 2.56 2.56 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 154,943 1,852 1.20 1.20 140,197 1,118 0.80 0.80 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 81,381 81,783 Other liabilities 1,371 699 Shareholders' Equity 35,009 31,664 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 272,704 $ 254,343 Net Interest Income and Spread 9,960 3.26% 3.47% 9,402 3.46% 3.71% Net Interest Margin 3.76% 3.97% 3.50% 4.06%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending Quarter Ending December 31 December 31 2019 2018 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 98,099 58.54 $ 80,226 57.38 Real estate: Commercial 24,133 14.40% 18,672 13.35% Residential 23,115 13.79% 24,335 17.40% Construction and development 21,692 12.94% 15,885 11.36% Consumer 548 0.33% 700 0.50% Total loans (gross) 167,587 100.00% 139,818 100.00% Unearned discounts 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Total loans (net) $ 167,587 100.00% $ 139,818 100.00% December 31 December 31 2019 2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 35,859 $ 34,051 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 38,121 $ 35,722 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 181,050 $ 171,326 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.81 19.88 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.06 20.85 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.89 13.35 OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 22 20 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 65.50 $ 67.00 Low $ 62.00 $ 59.05 Close $ 64.98 $ 65.50

