IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent and nutrition, named Franc Schiet Master Perfumer. The Company's designation recognizes perfumers who have demonstrated consistent and outstanding levels of creativity and craftsmanship in the art of perfumery, and exceptional leadership in and measurable impact on the industry. Mr. Schiet, IFF's sixth Master Perfumer, has crafted an extensive career that encompasses success within fabric care, hair care, personal care and fine fragrances.

"IFF is a collective of unconventional thinkers committed to creating differentiated experiences," said Andreas Fibig, Chairman CEO, IFF. "Within our walls we look to empower creators so they can take their passion to scale and transform our industry. We are proud of Franc and all that he's accomplished during his time with us and we look forward to the many innovations ahead of him."

Mr. Schiet comes from a family deeply committed to the fragrance and flavors industry. His great- grandfather owned a lemonade factory in Amsterdam and his father was also a champion flavor creator. However, even as a teenager, the younger Mr. Schiet knew he would become a perfumer.

"For me, the purpose of a perfumer is to create a scent that makes an impression," said Mr. Schiet. "Have I made a difference in another's life? I hope so. I believe a perfumer is an innovator and with talent and discipline can formulate fragrances and aromas in a multitude of new ways. That's what I've focused on throughout my career and I am thankful for the ability and opportunity to touch the lives of so many."

Mr. Schiet started at IFF in 1987 in R&D and learned from fragrance legends such as Sophia Grojsman and IFF Master Perfumer Carlos Benaim while still evolving his craft. Over the years, Mr. Schiet has developed or co-developed scents for shampoos, shower gels, liquid detergents and more. Notably, he is known for developing one of the first globally marketed fragrances for a shampoo. Mr. Schiet has worked in both EAME and the U.S. and is a true believer in art and technology. During his three-decade career, he has written numerous science-related papers on fragrance and either authored or co-authored more than 15 patents, including two new aroma chemical structures that have been commercialized.

"Having Franc at IFF has strengthened our Scent division, both internally and externally," said Nicolas Mirzayantz, Scent Division President, IFF. "He has the ability to not only create, but to teach and to share among peers, mentees and the industry at-large. His contributions are boundless, even as they are rooted in the very essence of perfumery. We are pleased to name him as IFF's newest Master Perfumer and celebrate his uncommon contributions to our uncommon world of scent creation."

