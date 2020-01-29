Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 482025 ISIN: BMG0692U1099 Ticker-Symbol: AXV 
Frankfurt
29.01.20
15:34 Uhr
55,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXIS CAPITAL
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED55,500,00 %