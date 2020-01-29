Key investments in facility expansions and green technology product development

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces preliminary plans to expand its emulsion polymers derivatives business to extend the value of its global acetyl chain. These focused investments allow Celanese to implement integrated capital deployments to capture disproportionate growth in the global Emulsions market.

"As a world leader in the acetyls and derivatives space, Celanese has an unparalleled, globally integrated production, distribution and sales network to maximize the acetyl chain's downstream optionality and capture growth in key regions and end uses," said Todd Elliott, senior vice president, Acetyls. "Building on a commitment to our global customer base to be the partner of choice by solving their most critical needs, Celanese will begin key investments in facility expansions as well as expand on our green technology product development to deliver on the global growth demands of our customers."

The strategic steps being announced today include implementing a series of capital efficient VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) expansion and debottlenecking projects from now through the year 2023, including significant expansions of Celanese's Geleen, Netherlands, and Nanjing, China, VAE emulsions production sites.

The projects announced today include:

Nanjing, China Emulsions Facility VAE Capacity Expansion

Celanese is starting a debottlenecking project at its Nanjing VAE production facility of 20,000 metric tons per annum by 2022. Celanese will further expand VAE production capacity at its Nanjing facility by 65,000 metric tons per annum by adding a third VAE reactor by late 2022, taking the total Nanjing VAE capacity from 130,000 to 215,000 metric tons per annum. These expansion steps support emulsions growth plans in Asia through Celanese's sustainable products and solutions in end uses such as redispersible powders and waterproofing.

Celanese is implementing a debottlenecking project of its Geleen VAE production unit of 20,000 metric tons per annum by 2021. Celanese will further expand VAE production capacity at its Geleen facility by 50,000 metric tons per annum with an additional VAE reactor by early 2023, taking the total Geleen VAE capacity from 130,000 to 200,000 metric tons per annum. This expansion will support growth while enhancing operating flexibility within the region.

In addition to the Geleen and Nanjing VAE expansions, further capacity unlocking projects have been evaluated to add an estimated 25,000 metric tons per annum in incremental capacities at other Celanese emulsions sites in all three operating regions. We expect this expansion program to be fully implemented by 2023.

Financial details of these capital efficient projects are not being disclosed at this time, and expansion plans will be implemented when operationally feasible and pending customary regulatory and permitting approvals.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "outlook," "forecast," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

