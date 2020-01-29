Prokel Mobility: The Side of The Super Bowl No One Talks About (Maximizing the Super Bowl Platform For The Greater Good of Humanity)

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / We are days away and eagerly awaiting Super Bowl LIV where the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the San Francisco 49ers to conclude the 100th season of the National Football League (NFL). This season we have witnessed incredible achievements by the leagues brightest stars. Lamar Jackson comes to mind with an outstanding sophomore season breaking Michal Vicks single season quarterback rushing record, Drew Brees becoming the all-time passing leader and Dereck Henry literally carrying the Tennessee into the playoffs.

It is easy to admire these gifted athletes as they entertain us and exhibit such precision on the field. However, if we peel back the layers and look deep inside who they are we come to find the great women in their lives that have helped these men achieve success. The mothers and wives of these athletes not only take pride being allies of their NFL sons and husbands, they also contribute to society by fighting for the rights of those abused, neglected and less fortunate.

The PFPMA (Professional Football Players Mothers Association) in partnership with the NFL, NFLPA, ProKel Mobility and multiple corporate sponsors will be hosting Galas, Events, and Fundraisers throughout Super Bowl weekend in Miami with the purpose to raise the awareness of human trafficking and aid/support for nonprofits/foundations which help women in distress. This year the organization chose to work with the Heal Her Network, Women In Distress of Broward County Inc, and Off The Field (NFL Wives Association).

Thursday's 1.30.20, PFPMA Kicks Off the Super Mom Experience Luncheon hosted by NFL and NBA sports broadcaster Pam Oliver. This is a women's empowerment luncheon/ silent auction with proceeds going to support Women in Distress of Broward County, Inc. designed to encourage, support, motivate and inspire women and community leaders.

Friday 1.31.20, Off The Field Wives will host their marquee 19th Annual Fashion Show led by Erika Lassiter, Dionne Boldwin, and Kijafa Vick. Wives & significant others of NFL players will walk the runway in fashions from The Miami Design District's retail stores. This show's proceeds will benefit Reach Higher, former First Lady Michelle Obama's initiative to inspire students in the U.S. to complete their education past high school.

Friday 1.31.20 PFPMA, will host an Empowerment Gala that will help support the Miami-Dade's Woman's Fund. R&B Jazz singer, Miles Jaye will be performing live at this network event that will score raise funds from branded sports memorabilia and donations.

Saturday 2.1.20, NFL mom and former domestic violence survivor, Annie Apple, will be hosting victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, mothers whose children have committed suicide and/or have lost children to gun violence at her Hear Her Super Bowl Huddle event. At an undisclosed location, the participants will enjoy great cuisine, dancing, and an empowering presentation of vulnerability, courage, and sisterhood via her Heal Her Network organization.

National event Coordination Director Sandy Atkins, (Mother of 8-time Pro Bowler and Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle Geno Atkins and Florida resident), states that she's glad that everyone was able to come together from all parts of the country to help those in need here in her hometown.

ProKel Mobility Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Shantel Drayton, (a South Florida resent as well) states, "I am so happy that ProKel Mobility was able to step in and sponsor the transit initiatives for all the events."

Media Contact:

Shantel Drayton

Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

(sdrayton@prokelmobility.com)

561.506.5721

SOURCE: Prokel Mobility

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574584/The-Side-of-The-Super-Bowl-No-One-Talks-About-Maximizing-the-Super-Bowl-Platform-For-The-Greater-Good-of-Humanity