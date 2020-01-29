FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) (OTCQB:FDMSF) (FRANKFURT:TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), announces that the Company's board of directors has approved and the Company will be completing a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").

In relation to the share consolidation, the Company has reserved new CUSIP and ISIN which are: 30710L200 and CA30710L2003, respectively. There is no name change or stock symbol change in connection with the Consolidation.

February 7, 2020 was fixed as the record date for the Consolidation. The Consolidation is subject to the approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The details of trading with respect to the Consolidation will be announced by a separate news release.

Currently there are 161,677,336 common shares issued and outstanding and after the Consolidation there will be approximately 16,167,734 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares to shareholders in connection with the Consolidation. Each fractional share remaining after conversion that is less than 1/2 of a share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least 1/2 of a share will be changed to one whole share.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their respective certificates representing pre-consolidated common shares along with a completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal will be available on SEDAR.com under the profile of the Company. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidated common share certificate(s) to Computershare, will receive a post-consolidation share certificate.

Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of common shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the consolidation in accordance with their respective terms thereof.

