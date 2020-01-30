IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement & US Ticker

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / International Mining Corp (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CDN $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of CDN $0.40 for a period of 24 months. The Private Placement is expected to complete on or before February 10, 2020.

The Company is also pleased to announce it is currently listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "IMIMF". The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "IMCX".

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corp. is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of gold assets, which include the Company's 100% owned Bullard Pass Property in Arizona.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding: the completion of the Private Placement, the Company's intention to acquire further mineral properties; the Company's business plans and prospects and the future of the Company's business, the acquisition, exploration and development of its assets; and the ability to create shareholder value. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Private Placement may not complete in the full amount contemplated, or at all, that the Company may not acquire any additional mineral properties, that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

