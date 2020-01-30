Guotai Junan International Launches Trading Operations in Hong Kong with Finastra

Guotai Junan International becomes a full-service financial institution offering over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded derivatives and securities services

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Guotai Junan International (GTJAI) has gone live with Finastra's end-to-end equities derivatives trading and cross-asset risk solution, Fusion Sophis. The move has enabled GTJAI to launch trading operations in Hong Kong following a short implementation, helping to fuel the firm's growth and maximize market share.

"We are committed to building a totally new platform in Hong Kong to cater for the needs of our clients for tailor-made OTC structured products and exchange-traded derivatives products, such as Warrants and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts," said Henry Yu, Head of Financial Products, Wealth Management at GTJAI. "To make this venture a success, we wanted to find a versatile, stable and scalable trading solution that would enable us to price and manage, on a real-time basis, the market risk of a wide range of financial instruments. We chose to partner with Finastra as their platform gives our traders the tools they need to effectively manage daily operations and associated trade life-cycles. It has also helped us overcome the complex risk and compliance challenges associated with setting up operations in a new market, which has enabled us to get our business up and running in Hong Kong within seven months."

With a single solution to address the many challenges of derivatives trading, risk management, and trade processing, Fusion Sophis has enabled GTJAI to fast-track its expansion and offer a wide variety of sell-side derivatives. At the same time, it has been able to develop the systems it needs to manage a dynamic and complex risk portfolio from one stable, intuitive and highly flexible platform. Unrivalled portfolio management allows traders to stay one step ahead of the market, confident in the knowledge that they also have the most advanced risk and collateral management tools.

"GTJAI had already built a highly successful securities brokerage business in Hong Kong, so expanding operations to become a full-service financial institution was a natural next step," said Wissam Khoury, GM and SVP for APAC and MEA at Finastra. "We knew that getting to market quickly was important, and the Finastra Global Services team managed to achieve this by implementing our Fusion Adopt methodology. We also worked side by side with the GTJAI team to provide the right training, meaning that traders got to grips with the solution faster. We are pleased to have helped GTJAI get to market so quickly and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

For further information please contact:

Caroline Duff

Global Head of PR

T +44-(0)-20-3320-5892

Ecaroline.duff@finastra.com

finastra.com

BENJAMIN JUN TAI

Senior PR Manager, APAC

T +65-9058-1160

Ebenjamin.juntai@finastra.com

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street

Paddington

London W2 6BD

United Kingdom

T +44-20-3320-5000

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967510/Finastra_Logo.jpg