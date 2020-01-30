Authority Titans: Top 10 Companies to Watch in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Although the world is full of innovative businesses and competition is at an all-time high, we've been able to spot out industry leaders. Companies continue to analyze how consumers research, buy and sell products and services. Businesses and health professionals continue to compete, implementing marketing strategies and technologies with hopes it will drive new sales and service business as well as retain existing customers.

Smile Virtual

Dr. Brian Harris, aka "The Virtual Dentist" is recognized as one of the nation's top cosmetic dentists. People fly to Phoenix, AZ, from all over the globe to transform their smile because of his unique communication process and software platform www.smilevirtual.com. Smile Virtual connects patients looking to improve their smile with cosmetic dentists from around the world and allows them to get their questions answered for free in 3 simple steps. Dr. Harris has been featured in USA Today, Newsweek, INC Magazine, Yahoo Business, MSNBC and FOX 10 News Arizona, and various dental publications.

NetCon

NetCon is an elite educational and networking platform for entrepreneurs across the globe. We build communities of like-minded individuals and provide both online and in-person resources for those interested in learning more about all aspects of running an online business. NetCon hosts live events focusing on providing premier educational content and networking opportunities. Our networking events take place in entertaining and inspiring environments that are conducive to building deep relationships and creating unforgettable memories. The NetCon Mastermind serves as an online platform for our event attendees and entrepreneurs world-wide. Mastermind members also receive community resources, event recordings and access to private pop-up events.

Scott Keever SEO

Scott Keever SEO is a full-service digital marketing agency who has been featured in top tier publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, and USA Today. Their results based SEO campaigns have helped companies big and small make a significant impact on their online visibility. Scott Keever SEO has a proven track record and a high client retention rate. They specialize in SEO, PPC, and Social Media Marketing.

Wake Up Wealthy

Wake Up Wealthy is the most elite mastermind for young male entrepreneurs. Focusing on peak performance in the areas of Mind, Body, Spirit & Business. The energy & intensity with which Wake Up Wealthy & it's Founder Brodie Kern operate with are unrivaled, this Brotherhood has been the launchpad for some of the industries most notable up and coming entrepreneurs.

Dambreville Media

Dambreville Media solves one of the biggest struggles of online businesses: Standing still. We are dedicated to helping Online Businesses Scale to 7 & 8 Figures through paid traffic. How? We offer Marketing that works. We manage sizeable digital ad spend on behalf of clients and have been able to prove ROI consistently. Most agencies guess where your customers might be. Us? We know where your audience is, and we make sure wherever they are…your business is too. Dambreville Media is the opposite of most agencies that are slow and unorganized. We're quick and don't like to waste time.

IMPACT Pro

IMPACT Pro is a Digital Agency based in Tirana, Albania, Panorama street founded by Lamberto Shtjefni & Ioani Kaleja. IMPACT helps companies from every scale to reach the next stage. They have a range of digital marketing packages and services to meet the unique needs of start-ups and emerging brands.

Botbnb

Botbnb is the first tool that gives Short Term Rental Hosts the ability to add a ChatBot to their short term rental in under 30 minutes. A Botbnb ChatBot allows Hosts to Accept Tips for the first time, Automate FAQs, and Collect/own Guest Data all while boosting 5 Star Reviews. So recycle that old, outdated Guest Handbook and start using Botbnb for FREE today!

GaugeMedia

Founded by Gaige Keep (@Gaige on Instagram), GaugeMedia is a 1 on 1 VIP Marketing experience for established brands and influencers who are looking to take their social media presence to the next level. We provide full-scale digital marketing for those who want to experience the endless benefits that a robust digital footprint can bring in 2020 and onward. We utilize influencer marketing, google SEO optimization, and Instagram growth campaigns/programs to achieve a complete 360 experience for our clients and rapidly expand their online presence.

Drive Los Angeles

Drive Los Angeles is a Luxury/Exotic car rental company based in the heart of Los Angeles, California. It was founded in late 2017 by Eric Halem, an LA Native. With a 25+ car fleet ranging from brands such as Porsche all the way up to Mclaren/Rolls Royce, Drive Los Angeles is a force to be reckoned with. Eric's hospitality and business management skills, as well as his ability to provide all customers with the VIP experience, has helped grow Drive LA exponentially.

Visionary Creative Studios

While working with a 75+ million online advertising network VCS partners with celebrities and cultural icons to drive large scale influence and rapid growth of brands through social media while working with a 75+ million online advertising network. We are a team of young entrepreneurs that aren't the same. We think out of the box, young visionaries, and setting the new way to achieve success in the digital space. We use different tactics in the social and online space to help anyone gain social success or generate more profits with the "new age" of the digital world that is here. - Jason Jonas Founder of Visionary Creative Studios

For more information email Dillon K. join@authoritytitans.com or call (615) 498-0852

SOURCE: Authority Titans

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574405/Top-10-Companies-to-Watch-in-2020