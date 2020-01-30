Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854131 ISIN: JP3868400007 Ticker-Symbol: MZA 
Tradegate
29.01.20
12:33 Uhr
7,920 Euro
+0,154
+1,98 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,702
7,888
29.01.
7,718
7,904
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAZDA MOTOR
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION7,920+1,98 %