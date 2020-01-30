Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALS5 ISIN: CH0325814116 Ticker-Symbol: YTSN 
Lang & Schwarz
29.01.20
23:00 Uhr
2,770 Euro
-0,010
-0,36 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,720
2,820
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KUROS BIOSCIENCES
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG2,770-0,36 %