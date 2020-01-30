Regulatory News:

During its January 23, 2020 meeting, the SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, eligible for the PEA financing plan, the "Company") Board of Directors decided to terminate Mrs. Michèle Lesieur's office as General Manager.

Regarding the financial terms associated with the end of Mrs. Michèle Lesieur's office as General Manager, the Company states that

the fixed part of her annual compensation for the financial year ending in 2019 (of a gross annual amount of 275,000 euros) a payment catch-up of which remains due, as well as the fixed part of her annual compensation for the financial year 2020 (of a gross annual amount of 275,000 euros), calculated pro rata temporis from January 1, 2020 (date of the beginning of the financial year ending in 2020) to January 23, 2020 (date of the end of her corporate office), i.e., a total gross amount of 87,500 euros will be paid to her;

as the required performance conditions (based on turnover, EBIDTA and margin level) are not met, Mrs. Michèle Lesieur is not eligible to receive any severance payment;

Mrs. Michèle Lesieur irrevocably lost, due to her departure, the benefit of her rights relating to the unvested allocation of free Company performance shares (it being recalled that the total number of free performance shares vested and acquired by Mrs. Michèle Lesieur on January 23, 2020 amounts to 60,000 shares);

the principle and full payment of her 2019 bonus (for a total gross amount of 125,000 euros) due as a result of the completion of a merger or acquisition of the Company (i.e., the completion in 2019 of the acquisition of control of the Company by Hologic Hub Ltd.) will be submitted to the Company's shareholders' vote in accordance with the provisions of articles L 225-37-2 and L 225-100 of the French Commercial Code.

Following her departure from the Company, Mrs. Michèle Lesieur has resigned from all the corporate offices she held in the Company's subsidiaries.

Mr. Antoine Bara, who was appointed as General Manager of the Company by decision of the Board of Directors dated January 23, 2020, will not receive any compensation for his corporate office].

SuperSonic Imagine also announces that a settlement agreement has been reached on January 29, 2020 to put a definitive end to a dispute between the Company and Mrs. Michèle Lesieur following the latter's departure from her position as General Manager.

This settlement agreement, entered into in accordance with articles 1103, 1104, 2044 et seq. and 2052 of the French Civil Code, provides for, on the one hand, the payment by the Company of a settlement indemnity of a gross amount of 500,000 euros, in consideration of which Mrs. Michèle Lesieur waives any claim in respect of her duties and their termination and, on the second hand, a non-competition undertaking on the part of Mrs. Michèle Lesieur until January 29, 2021 in consideration of the payment of a gross monthly indemnity of 8,333.33 euros.

Notwithstanding the different amounts above, Mrs. Michèle Lesieur agreed to assist the Company as a consultant, in the framework of a specific mission distinct from the functions she exercised within the Company. The total amount of the fees she will receive in this respect for the duration of this mission is 50,000 euros exclusive of tax.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30, introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,700 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. In 2019, the company generated revenues of €26.8 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

