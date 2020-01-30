The Penelopes and Asia Argento Collaborate for New Cover of Suicide's Timeless Classic, "Dream Baby Dream"

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penelopes and Asia Argento have collaborated on a new cover of Suicide's classic hit, "Dream Baby Dream," on Pour Le Monde Records. Mastered by Miles Showell (Disclosure, Lana Del Rey, Portishead) at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios, the single is now available at all digital retailers and as a limited edition 12" white vinyl.

For their cover, the Parisian electronic band chose a tempo twice as slow as the original, complemented by the perfect pairing of lead singer Axel Basquiat's low voice with Argento's sweet, almost childlike vocals - giving the track a smooth, melancholic feel.

Argento adds to the cast of actresses the duo has been collaborating with for its upcoming album, including iconic French film star Isabelle Adjani on "Meet Me By The Gates." Inspired by Sylvia Plath's famous poem "Mad Girl's Love Song," Adjani's highly-anticipated feature marks her first record in over twenty years and has already sparked a media frenzy in France.

Speaking about their new single, producer Vincent Tremel states: "'Dream Baby Dream' is ambiguous. It's difficult to say if it's a sad song or a song of hope. I guess every listener will have a different feeling listening to the lyrics. For us, it is an apology to slowness, for taking time, for retrospection." Over the years, the track has been rearranged by artists including Bruce Springsteen, Savages, and Arcade Fire.

Asia Argento recently spoke out about what the song means to her, telling AFP France, "This song came after the suicide of my partner. It set me free, raised me, helped me in a bad time. I have turned a corner, even if the pain is still there."

On the duo's forthcoming album, Basquiat has taken on the role of dark, stormy crooner: "I've listened to producers who've told me that I naturally sound more like a folk singer. I thought such a deep voice, influenced by Ian Curtis, Leonard Cohen or Nick Cave, did not belong in pop music. It has taken me years to understand my voice but now I am working with it, trying to bring out the natural crooner tones rather than hide them."

Since their move to London from their native Parisian suburb, The Penelopes have been making waves with their formidable body of remix work for acts including Lana Del Rey, Pet Shop Boys, and Alt-J, as well as regular appearances at Cannes Film Festival. They were also the only French band invited to play the Meltdown Festival, curated by Robert Smith from The Cure, in 2018. Their new album will be out later this year.

