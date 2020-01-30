Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 907 stores in 371 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results for 4Q and FY ended 31 December 2019.

4Q 2019 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group's consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 22% y-o-y to RUB 4.551 bln.

Total LFL revenue rose by 0.8%.

Group's retail chain increased by 10 new directly operated stores.

FY 2019 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 17.9% y-o-y to RUB 13.622 bln.

Total LFL revenue rose by 5.2%.

Obuv Rossii grew by 200 new stores, the net increase was 181 stores taking into account the relocation and closing of some outlets. On 31 December 2019, the retail chain comprised 908 stores (172 of them franchises) in 370 cities and towns of Russia.

Portfolio size in installment payments rose by 8.2% to RUB 3.158 bln, portfolio size in cash loans increased by 42.9% to RUB 2.502 bln.

Total DOS selling space increased by 15% y-o-y to 61,900 sq.m in 2019.

Number of participants of the loyalty program increased by 13.9% to 2.550 mln.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

In 2019 sales of related products rose by 15.9%, their share in retail revenue amounted to 39.2%. Online sales grew by 18.3%. In 2019 we delivered more than 400 ths. parcels within Pickup Points project. We announced a new business model: we will modernize our outlets in omnichannel marketplaces and expand our variety of stock. In 2019, we completed the three-year investment program that was announced in 2017. We doubled our retail chain entering more than 220 new cities and towns in two years. The main goal for 2020 will be to improve the efficiency of those outlets that have been launched for two years.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.com)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005883/en/

Contacts:

Natalia Pauli

n.pauli@obuvrus.ru

0073832808026