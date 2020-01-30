Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
30.01.20
08:02  Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,360
-4,21 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,370
8,510
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MMK
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR8,200-4,21 %