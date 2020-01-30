PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 and FY 2019 financial results 30-Jan-2020 / 08:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 January 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia Notice of Q4 and FY 2019 financial results PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, will report its IFRS results for Q4 and FY2019 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Conference call will be held the same day at: - 4.00 pm Moscow time, - 1.00 pm London time, - 8.00 am New York time. To join the conference call, please dial: Russian Number: +7 495 646 9315 (Local access) / 8 800 500 98 63 (Toll free) United Kingdom Number: +44 207 194 3759 (Local access) / 0800 376 6183 (Toll free) US Number: +1 646 722 49 16 (Local access) / 1 844 286 06 43 (Toll free) Conference ID: 32737593 The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Russian Number: +7 495 249 1671 United Kingdom Number: +44 20 3364 5147 US Number: +1 646 722 49 69 Replay Passcode: 418901577 Financial statements will be available at: http://eng.mmk.ru/for_investor/financial_statements/ [1] About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the Company produced 12.7 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2018 of USD 8,214 mln and EBITDA of USD 2,418 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.08? at the end of 2018. The Company's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Investor contacts Veronika Kryachko ???.: +7 (3519) 25-75-01 E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Media contacts Dmitry Kuchumov Oleg Egorov ???.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 ???.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: NOR TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 43581 EQS News ID: 964007 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb556ed334b6273bb58091ea2e7a3e6a&application_id=964007&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

