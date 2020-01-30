OL GROUPE: BRUNO GUIMARÃES SIGNS WITH OL UNTIL 2024

Lyon, 30 January 2020



Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce the transfer of Bruno Guimarães, captain of the Brazilian Olympic team, for €20 million plus an earn-out of 20% on any future transfer.

After passing his medical exam yesterday in Bogota, where he is currently playing with the Brazilian U-23 squad, Bruno signed a 4.5-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, i.e. until 30 June 2024, with Juninho present at the signing.

Several clubs were seeking to sign Bruno during the winter transfer window, including Atlético de Madrid, but Bruno opted for OL's offer and will be present in Lyon on 10-11 February 2020 following the pre-Olympic qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old Bruno Guimarães has been playing in Brazil's Serie A since 2017 with Athletico Paranaense. In three seasons, this versatile midfielder has become a key player and helped his Curitiba team win the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and the Copa do Brasil in 2019.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Bruno to Lyon, thereby continuing OL's Brazilian tradition. He will be the 20th Brazilian player in the history of the club.

Career:

Bruno Guimarães - Born 16/11/1997 in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

2015-17: Gremio Osasco Audax

2017-20: Athletico Paranaense (105 matches / 10 goals)

International U-23 Brazil (5 caps)





