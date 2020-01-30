EuroLife's Subsidiary to Launch Third-Party Retail-Focused Cannabis Education Portal

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European hemp, cannabinoid, and health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement with a leading global cannabis company with a market cap greater than $1 billion, to develop its online education portal, accessed by many hundreds of cannabis retailers and staff across Canada. The budtender portal was designed to facilitate knowledge retention by having each user complete a quiz after each module and complete a final-course exam. Upon completion of each module and a final course exam, budtenders earn an e-learning certificate showing proof they have completed the course.

"Through EuroLife's technology division, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an intuitive, user-driven online portal with required level of education to ensure budtenders are familiar with cannabis products and deliver a high level of customer service relating to the cannabis company's products," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands Inc. "We are pleased to partner with a leading cannabis company to deliver a refreshed budtender education portal. Continuous education is valuable in all industries and cannabis is no exception. Retail locations striving to deliver high quality and knowledgeable service will be able to complement existing training programs with our budtender portal."

EuroLife has leveraged the skills of its design and technology teams to design and develop a budtender education portal. The concept will include easy access to product information and educational articles on topics ranging from cannabis taxonomy, safety in the household, responsible usage and a strong focus on vaping. The platform also incorporates dynamic and interactive elements to facilitate learning with detailed reporting and analytics, options for gamification and social elements such as shareable completion badges. Once launched, legal cannabis retailers across Canada will have the opportunity to direct employees to the platform to learn in more detail about the product brands while increasing their knowledge of all aspects of cannabis through visually stimulating educational content.

The objective of the project is to create a secure and effective education portal to budtenders nationwide to be well versed with the cannabis company's brands and branded products. Budtenders will register for the portal access through a secure online application process and once accepted, they will be able to begin working through a number of courses on cannabis 101 topics, brand products and processes, as part of their certification.

Launch of the Canada-wide budtender learning portal is projected for the first quarter 2020. Development and ongoing maintenance fees of the online portal will contribute to the financial success of the EuroLife Brands group of companies.

The Company also announces it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 3,300,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years to certain directors and officers in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

Contact: ir@eurolifebrands.com or visit EuroLifeBrands.com

