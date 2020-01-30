Fingrid Oyj: Proposals of Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2020

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange release 30 January 2020 at 11:15 EET

Proposals of Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2020

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Fingrid Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2020 that the meeting would decide as follows:

1 Number and composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members and that the current members of the Board of Directors Juhani Järvi, Päivi Nerg, Sanna Syri ja Esko Torsti would be re-elected for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current Board member Anu Hämäläinen has informed that she will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors in the next Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Hannu Linna will be elected as new Board member for the same term of office.

Hannu Linna, M. Sc. (Tech.), eMBA, Finnish citizen. Earlier Linna has acted as a CEO for Vaasan Sähkö Oy during the years 2001-2018 and as a CEO for Korpelan Voima (federation of municipalities) during the years 1994-2001 aand as a CEO for Mellano Oy during the years 1992-1994. In addition, Linna has acted earlier, among others, as a Boord member for EPV Energia Oy 2001-2019), Voimapiha Oy (Indalsälven), (2013-2018) and Vapo OyVapo Timber Oy (2009 2017 and 2014-2017).

In addition, Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes the Juhani Järvi would be re-elected as the Chairman and Päivi Nerg re-elected as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Of the proposed Board members, Juhani Järvi and Sanna Syri are independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Päivi Nerg and Esko Torsti are independent of the company, but not of the signifigant shareholders, since they are currently employed by a significant shareholder.

All of the proposed Board members have given their consents to their appointments.

2 Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged. According to the proposal, the Chair shall be paid EUR 2,400/month, the Vice Chair EUR 1,300/month, and the Board members EUR 1,000/month, in addition to which, members shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 600 for attending Board meetings and meetings of the Board's committees.

Additional information about the members proposed by Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board is available on the company's website. The Nomination Board's proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board is Juha Majanen (nominated by the State of Finland), and its members are Jukka Reijonen (llmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Erkko Ryynänen (nominated by Aino Holdingyhtiö Ky).

Contact information:

General Counsel, SVP Marina Louhija

tel. +358 40 519 0627