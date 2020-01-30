EQS-News / 30/01/2020 / 17:49 UTC+8 China VAST Donates RMB5 Million In Supplies And Cash TO Fight Against The New Coronavirus Outbreak 30 January 2020 -- China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited ("China VAST" or the "Company", stock code: 6166; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced that it has made a donation of RMB5 million to help fight and control the new coronavirus-related pneumonia epidemic, including RMB2 million in emergency medical supplies and RMB3 million in cash. Facing a grim outlook for the coronavirus outbreak, China VAST, being one of the leading private enterprises in Langfang, is determined to stand with the people of Langfang and be proactive in participating in the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic. Mr. Wang Jianjun, the Chairman of China VAST, held an urgent teleconference with the Company's senior management in the morning of 26 January 2020, and decided to donate RMB5 million in cash and supplies, and began to arrange the purchase of emergency medical supplies. Everyone within the Group raced against time to accomplish the task, while companies under the Group mobilised all deployable resources through various platforms and leveraged its competitive edge in global resource integration to actively approach medical institutions and medical supply manufacturers in Germany, South Korea, Italy, Japan, France and other countries around the world , thereby making emergency purchases of RMB2 million worth of emergency medical supplies such as disposable protective clothing, safety goggles, medical protective masks. These emergency medical supplies will be delivered to Langfang in batches for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia in Langfang. At the same time, in order to support the relief efforts to control the epidemic, the Group donated RMB3 million to the Red Cross of Anci District, Langfang, in the afternoon of 28 January 2020. Support and work with Wuhan to ride out the storm Mr. Wang Jianjun said: "For the safety of the people of China, a large number of medical staff and the people of Wuhan are making huge sacrifices. They either fight relentlessly against all odds or quarantine themselves at home, shielding us from danger. Protecting them is protecting ourselves." At the start of the epidemic, Mr. Wang Jianjun has already actively organized the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Hebei Alumni Association and the seventh class of DBA Program, of which he served as the chairman and the class monitor respectively, to donate RMB400,000 to Wuhan Charity Federation for the fight, prevention and control of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia. China VAST, as a leading comprehensive industrial town developer in China, ranks second in China's industrial real estate industry with a unique regional comprehensive development model. China VAST will closely monitor the progress of the epidemic and fulfill its corporate social responsibilities. The Group will work together with the people of China to win this battle against the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia. About China VAST Founded in 1995, China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited is a pioneer and succeeds in developing new industrial towns and implementing industrial park PPP model in China. Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2014 (stock code: 6166), the Company is a comprehensive industrial town developer, with industrial town planning and development, infrastructure investment, industrial services upgrade and park operation as its core businesses. The Company currently provides planning, development and/or operation services in 10 different-themed industrial town projects, consisting of: Longhe Park, Longhe Resort, Guangyang Technology Regeneration Park and Yongqing VAST Industrial Town Park, all of which are located in Langfang, Hebei province; VAST Zhangjiakou City New Industrial Park, Zhangjiakou City Modern Industrial Park, both of which are located in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province; Shijiazhuang General Aviation Industrial Town Park and Shijiazhuang Gaocheng VAST Industrial Town Park, both of which are located in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei province; VAST Ezhou Industrial Park in Ezhou City, Hubei province; and Wuhan Development Zone General Aviation Industry Comprehensive Demonstration Zone in Wuhan City, Hubei Province. After over 10 years of development, Longhe Park is progressing towards its maturity in a fast development stage. The remaining nine projects are in the early stage of planning and development. However, with the improvement and betterment of the terms of cooperation agreements signed between the Company and local governments, some of the Company's cooperation agreements enable the Company to record revenue in the early stage of development, thus providing support for developing projects on a rolling basis. - End - Issued by: China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited Through: CorporateLink Limited Media Enquiries: CorporateLink Limited Kelly Laing Tel: 2801 6045 Email: kellyl@corporatelink.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WQUCIASJLI [1] Document title: CHINA VAST DONATES RMB5 MILLION IN SUPPLIES AND CASH TO FIGHT AGAINST THE NEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK 30/01/2020 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7839503575933022ec61ae7de8b21de1&application_id=964141&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 04:49 ET (09:49 GMT)