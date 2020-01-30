Samsung Ventures has invested in the Danish company INFUSER. The cleantech company offers a unique technology that can revolutionize air purification

Samsung Ventures, has invested in INFUSER, a Danish cleantech company.

INFUSER offers a unique technology in the battle against air pollution that can help solve problems with air pollution. The globally patented technology is based on the atmosphere's self-cleaning principles.

By copying nature's mechanism to break down air pollution, the method removes all unwanted substances from the air, leaving clean air for all to breathe. Not only does the technology clean polluted air, it also breaks down pollutant gasses and captures particles.

By applying the new technology to everything from electronics to cars, factories and office buildings, it is possible to remove dangerous substances from the air, leaving clean air to breathe.

"Pollution is reaching epidemic proportions globally. It is really good news for the environment that we join forces with Samsung to reduce air pollution," says Lars Nannerup, CEO of INFUSER.

"We have an important task ahead of us. With Samsung Ventures amongst our owners, we will be able to scale our business faster internationally."

The investment in INFUSER is in line with Samsung's vision to provide customers with new eco-friendly experiences and lead the way to a sustainable future for the global community through innovative and eco-friendly products and technology.

Lars Nannerup explains:

"The investment is a great recognition of INFUSER and Danish cleantech. It shows that the world's largest companies see a huge business potential in innovative sustainable solutions. Danish cleantech has knowledge and talent which is in great demand internationally."

FACTS

NO FILTER

INFUSERS approach makes use of the atmospheres naturally occurring processes to break down pollution gasses and create clean air. The technology is the first of its kind that has been documented to solve air pollution problems without the use of conventional filters.

INFUSER

The company originates from the University of Copenhagen's Department of atmospheric chemistry. The company was founded in 2012. Read more at http://www.infuser.eu

