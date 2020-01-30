AAC CLYDE SPACE

Two significant contracts in the last week continue to support the growth potential of AAC Clyde despite a variety of challenges it faced during 2019, from which we expect the company to recover in 2020. We are reducing our FY19 estimates following Q319 results that did not meet the CEO's expectations, and an apparent absence of platform deliveries and launches in Q419 that was below our own assumption. The company is expected to announce FY19 preliminary results on 20 February and we will update our estimates again then.

