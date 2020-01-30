Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) has been managed by Nick Train since the beginning of 2001. He has a reputation for investing with a long-term view, willing to take the ups and downs in performance, primarily in consumer branded goods companies. However, the manager is keen to stress that FGT also has important holdings in other businesses with strong franchises and brands, whose shares may be more volatile. Of note, the trust's three best-performing stocks in 2019 were not consumer goods companies - London Stock Exchange (+91%), Daily Mail & General Trust (+48%) and Schroders (+36%). Despite a pullback in relative performance in recent months as UK stocks with domestic operations have rallied due to a less uncertain political backdrop, FGT has outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index over the last one, three, five and 10 years.

