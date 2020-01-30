The global airfreight forwarding market is poised to grow by 7.67 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing e-commerce sector. In addition, the rising free-trade agreements in Europe are also anticipated to drive the airfreight forwarding market growth during the forecast period.

The e-commerce sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. The development of the global e-commerce market is supported by the increase in Internet penetration and improving purchasing power parity across all the regions. The US and China are the key contributing countries to the global e-commerce market. In addition, cross-border e-commerce activities are also increasing, especially in the UK, Germany, China, and the US. The augmented online sales are expected to positively influence the volume of global airfreight. Furthermore, some airfreight service providers are customizing their offerings to cater to the needs of e-commerce companies which will trigger market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Airfreight Forwarding Market Companies:

A.P. Moller Maersk AS

A.P. Moller Maersk AS operates in key business segments including Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The company's freight forwarding business is handled by Damco.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates in key segments including North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers global airfreight forwarding services with access to 15 large scale air gateways.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG. operates in key business segments including Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The offerings under airfreight forwarding include air charter, air now, air premium, air value, on-board courier, and other value-added services.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG offers a varied range of products and services through key business segments including DB Long Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, DB Netze Energy, and Subsidiaries. The company offers airfreight forwarding services through its subsidiary DB Schenker.

Deutsche Post AG

The company operates through the following key business segments which include Post eCommerce Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Functions. The service offerings include same-day jetliner, air charter, air thermonet, air priority, and other services.

Airfreight Forwarding End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Manufacturing industry

Retail industry

Other industries

Airfreight Forwarding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

