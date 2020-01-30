Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Offers Affordable License Plate Recognition for Home Security and Smart Homes

Rekor launches new website for frictionless access to SaaS based vehicle recognition software

Rekor provides accessible and affordable license plate reading and machine learning vehicle recognition for individuals and businesses

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has launched its Watchman Home product and launched a new website and licensing interface to provide frictionless access to its software and cloud based products. Watchman Home software can read license plates in all 50 states as well as plates from over 70 foreign countries.

Watchman Home can turn nearly any existing home security camera into a license plate recognition device (without loss of the original security camera functionality) by simply installing the Watchman Home software. Furthermore, it can be integrated into smart home systems and automatically recognize permitted authorized vehicles and work with internet-connected devices to monitor and control systems and appliances remotely.

The main factor propelling the growth of the home security camera market is the easy installation of security cameras for the safety-conscious homeowner. Additionally, growth has been further influenced by motion detection and visual identification with real-time alerts on cell phones. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the smart home market is expected to be more than $3.4 billion by the end of the year 2025. Research firm Berg Insight reports that 63 million American homes will qualify as "smart" by as early as 2022.

The company's new website provides access to CarCheck API -- an instantaneous results web service running in the cloud that analyzes images of vehicles and responds with license plate data, as well as Watchman, which analyzes HD streaming video on locally hosted PCs. All these products work with most existing IP cameras. Prior to the launch of the new web site, early adopters from over 40 countries have purchased the Company's vehicle recognition software.

"Up until now, it was prohibitively expensive and technically difficult for businesses and average homeowners to use automatic license plate reading and advanced machine learning based vehicle recognition to protect life and property. With the launch of our downloadable and cloud-based products, anyone can access affordable license plate reading in minutes -- as well as obtaining access to advanced machine learning vehicle recognition that provides make, model and body type through our CarCheck API and Watchman," said Robert Berman, President and CEO, Rekor.

"Homeowners and businesses who have already deployed cameras on their property will be thrilled to learn they can now further protect their families and add functionality to their smart homes and businesses by downloading our software. Watchman Home will send an instantaneous alert if there is a vehicle on your property that should not be there, while also instantly identifying the arrival of a vehicle that is permitted and activate smart home functionality. Its frictionless, easy and affordable. With the launch of this product, as well as our new website, we are democratizing license plate recognition for everyone," said Matt Hill, Chief Science Officer, Rekor.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

