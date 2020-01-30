SpendEdge has been monitoring the global recruitment industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 170 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The Global Recruitment Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Improvement in business opportunities is expected to propel buyer's hiring needs. It has been observed that a majority of buyers prefer to outsource their operational functions such as recruitment functions to third parties to limit their operational costs. This will act as one of the chief spend accelerators in the global recruitment industry during the forecast period.

Buyers from the construction, IT, education, and healthcare sectors in the US are exhibiting a huge demand for temporary staffing services to compensate for the lack of a skilled workforce. The emergence of new growth opportunities for the skilled workforce in APAC will make the retention of this workforce a difficult task. This will act as one of the major spend growth drivers in the recruitment industry in APAC.

The Top Recruitment Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The imposition of special taxes, fees, or costs in connection with the use of a temporary or contract workforce by buyers will result in a significant increase in the charges of recruitment service providers. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top recruitment service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this industry. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Adecco Group- It is one of the global recruitment service providers who are trying to differentiate themselves based on their ability to recruit and retain highly skilled talent. They gain a competitive edge by marketing their brands aggressively and by providing access to a large talent pool using advanced software tools such as CRM and ATS.

ManpowerGroup Global- This recruitment service provider is known to invest heavily in training and development programs to upgrade its employee skills to tackle demand. It is also focusing to improve its specialization to cater to specific industries. For instance, ManpowerGroup is specialized in IT, engineering, and finance-related recruitment processes.

Kelly Services- Kelly Services deployed a new ATS which will help to reduce hiring costs by 78% at client locations.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Recruitment industry spend segmentation by region

Recruitment supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for recruitment service providers

Recruitment service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the recruitment industry

Recruitment pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the recruitment industry

