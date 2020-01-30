The global bakery market is poised to grow by USD 116.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Bakery Market Analysis Report by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others), and by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. In addition, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are also anticipated to drive the bakery market growth during the forecast period.

In-store bakeries offer a substantial range for fresh-baked products, whole-grain bread, and specialty bakery products such as parbaked, pre-baked, or bake-off range of products. Moreover, in-store bakeries situated in supercenters and clubhouses are among the preferred one-stop destinations for consumers due to the freshness and quality of their products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also introducing their own in-store bakeries which produce private label bakery products and sell them at a lower price thus, making them a preferred option among price-conscious customers. Thus, the growing prominence of these in-store bakeries is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global bakery market value in coming years and propel the market growth.

Major Five Bakery Market Companies:

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc operates in key business segments including Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The key offerings of the company include a range of bakery products such as muffins, doughnuts, garlic bread, and bread under its brand name, Speedibake.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

The key offerings of the company include a range of biscuits under the brand names Good Day, Nutrichoice, Marie Gold, Tiger, Milk Bikis, Bourbon, Little Hearts, and Pure Magic.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. operates in key business segments including US Snacks, US Morning Foods, US Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and APAC. Pop-Tarts Strawberry Milkshake and Pop-Tarts Bites Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon are some of the key bakery products offered by the company.

Mondelez International Inc.

Mondelez International Inc. offers a varied range of products and services through key business segments including Latin America, AMEA, Europe, and North America. The key offerings of the company include a range of cookies under the brand name Barni.

Campbell Soup Co.

The company operates in key business segments including Meals and Beverages and Snacks. Through these segments, the company offers a wide range of products including condensed and ready-to-serve soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals under the brand Campbell's, Swanson, Pacific Foods. It also offers cookies, crackers, fresh bakery and frozen products under the brands Milano, Goldfish, Lance, and Kettle. Milano crackers and Milano cookies are some of the key bakery products offered by the company.

Bakery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Bread and rolls

Cakes and pastries

Cookies

Others

Bakery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

