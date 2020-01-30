Concordia Maritime: Year-end report, 1 January-31 December 2019

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Total income
Q4: SEK 317.6 (367.8) million
12 months: SEK 1,140.2 (1,052.9) million
- EBITDA
Q4: SEK 62.3 (77.1) million
12 months: SEK 249.5 (56.8) million
- Result before tax
Q4: SEK -29.3 (-19.4) million
12 months: SEK -102.3 (-182.1) million
- Result per share after tax
Q4: SEK -0.62 (-0.41)
12 months: SEK -2.15 (-3.81)
Events in the fourth quarter
- Three P-MAX vessels chartered out for two years
- Refinancing of eight P-MAX vessels; credit facility in place
- The Board proposes that the AGM adopt a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share.
Events after the end of the quarter
- Implementation of a new corporate structure
Key ratios
- Total income, SEK million 1,140.2 (1,052.9)
- EBITDA, SEK million 249.5( 56.8)
- EBITDA, USD million 26.4 (6.5)
- Operating result, SEK million -0.4 (-130.1)
- Result before tax, SEK million -102.3 (-181.9)
- Result after tax, SEK million -102.6 (-182.1)
- Equity ratio, % 29 (38)
- Return on equity, % -9 (-15)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 354.8 (160.1)
- Result per share after tax, SEK -2.15 (-3.81)
- Equity per share, SEK 22.12 (22.24)
- Lost-time injuries 1 (0)
Distribution
