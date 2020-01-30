Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, announced that two of its Monarch IoT modules, Monarch SiP and Monarch GM01Q, have been certified by Sprint. Sprint is the 10th leading operator to certify Sequans' Monarch technology following other operators in USA, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia, and Korea.

"Around the world, Monarch technology is proven reliable and mature as this latest certification from Sprint testifies," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Sprint customers are now assured that the IoT devices they build based on Monarch technology will be among the most advanced and robust IoT devices anywhere with industry-leading low power consumption and global deployment capability."

Sequans' Monarch GM01Q module comprises Sequans' Monarch chip and other elements necessary for a complete LTE modem system. These include an LTE-optimized transceiver, a complete Single SKU RF front-end to support LTE bands worldwide, and key interfaces, all in a single compact LGA package (20 x 21 x 1.5 mm) that can cost-effectively support numerous IoT application types, including asset trackers, and smart home and smart city devices.

Sequans' Monarch SiP, functionally similar to GM01Q, is co-developed and co-marketed with Skyworks Solutions, using specialized packaging, resulting in the world's smallest and thinnest LTE connectivity solution (8.8 x 10.8 x 0.95 mm), ideal for ultra-space constrained IoT devices such as healthcare wearables and personal trackers. Monarch SiP is shielded in Ag-free, sulfate-tolerant packaging, making it a highly reliable solution for the harsh environmental conditions present with water and gas smart meter installations.

Both Monarch SiP and Monarch GM01Q provide full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and they provide 23 dBm Tx power with the enhanced coverage modes necessary to extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch GM01Q and Monarch SiP feature Sequans' proprietary Dynamic Power Management and eco-Paging technologies that result in industry-leading, rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp and eDRX power consumption in the tens of micro amps even with a very short paging cycle.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

