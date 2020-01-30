Celonis closes record year 2019, reporting triple digit growth with annual recurring revenue (ARR) increasing 130% year on year

Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, has closed 2019 with record growth further strengthening its market momentum and winning formula in delivering business outcomes for its customers.

In its November 2019 report: Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Shares 2018: Growth Led by RPA and Process Mining, IDC, a leading provider of global IT research and advice, shows Process Mining to be the #1 high growth segment. With the market rapidly adopting Process Mining, Celonis achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 130%.

Celonis added hundreds of new customers across all industries and geographies while growing its footprint with existing customers. Customers added in 2019 include: Steelcase, Keurig Dr. Pepper, New Era, John Deere, Husky Energy, Autodesk, Amgen, Kimberly Clark, Southwire, Ingram Micro, Ferrero, Porsche, Reckitt Benckiser, British Telecom, Anheuser Busch Inbev, E.ON, Linde AG, ADAC, Media Markt Saturn, and Deutsche Bank.

"Innovative business leaders recognize the power of process excellence software and rely on Celonis to improve the efficiency of their finance, supply chain, IT, sales, and customer service functions. Process Mining delivers significant business value by allowing companies to discover inefficiencies, identify actions to streamline processes in real time and continually monitor them to ensure optimal performance and improved customer experience," said Alex Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis.

