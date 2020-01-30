ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Extends and Re-Prices $1.10 Warrants

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE - "ZTE") wishes to announce that, further to the Company's Press Release of January 28, 2020, the Company requested and was granted relief from the requirement of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") that an application for extension and re-pricing of warrants be made at least ten (10) trading days prior to the expiry of the warrants. All warrant holders have consented to the re-pricing of the 312,500 warrants which are now exercisable at $0.40 per share until January 31, 2021. In the event that the closing price of the common shares of ZTEST on the CSE is at least $0.40 for ten (10) consecutive trading days (the last day being the "Tenth Trading Day"), the Company will issue a press release and file a Form 13 announcing that the warrants will expire if unexercised within thirty (30) days commencing seven (7) days after the Tenth Trading Day.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs. ZTEST also holds a 25.29% equity interest in Conversance Inc. ("Conversance").

About Conversance Inc.

Conversance, a Waterloo Ont. based private company founded by Mr. Joseph Chen, is focused on developing and marketing proprietary artificial intelligence supported distributed ledger technologies. Mr. Chen is an electrical engineer with a strong background in radio frequency, digital signal processing, VLSI (very-large-scale integration), complex systems, chemistry and physics. Mr. Chen joined Research In Motion (now BlackBerry) in 1999, becoming a senior member of the office of the chief technology officer ("CTO"), where he was instrumental in many of Blackberry's key telephony innovations and patents. While at BlackBerry, the office of the CTO first began looking into blockchain in 2008. Since leaving Blackberry in 2012, Mr. Chen has focused much of his personal research on the state of the art in machine learning, cryptography and quantum computing, and their implications and applications in digitizing and automating finance, and the protection of personal information and trust in a digital world.

