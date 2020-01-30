Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Recap of First Class Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC:PEMTF) (the "Company") would like to thank all shareholders and investors for attending yesterday's conference call. The main items addressed on the call were the revenue, profit margins and the short- and long-term growth plans of First Class CBD ("First Class"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The conference call will be available for playback until February 29, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 (toll free Canada/US) or +1-604-638-9010 (international), quoting access code 4038.

To date, First Class's revenue numbers for January 2020 up to January 27th, are US$2.1M compared to US$307,000 in January of 2019, this represents an increase of 680% over the same period last year. . First Class plans to continue this significant growth in their U.S. operations over the balance of 2020 as well as enter the European market.

We have four key initiatives for the next twelve months that will yield results in the near term and also position us for long-term growth. First, we will be increasing our investment in customer acquisition through our existing marketing channels. Second, we will realize efficiencies with our supply chain to reduce product costs and increase our product development pipeline. Third, we will be working to increase customer retention in our subscription model. Last, but not least, we will initiate our strategic international expansion. Our focus to-date has been on the United States market.

Our short-term product development strategy is to offer product derivations within our existing catalog. These product derivations are based on two different factors. First, we will increase the efficacy of our products by increasing CBD levels in our oil drops, creams and other products. Second, we will add additional flavor or scent options to our entire product line.

Our long-term product development strategy is to develop new and interesting products based on market demand. New products under development or testing include the following; however, launch is still fully contingent on market demand:

Products containing other cannabinoids outside of CBD (CBG and CGL)

Expansion of our CBD gummy line

On-the-go CBD muscle balm

CBD Energy Shot

CBD Tea

Products combining CBD and melatonin

"The company is excited about the continued growth of First Class CBD. Their ability to generate sales and profits positions them to become a leader in the U.S. CBD space. The partnership with Unified provides an excellent platform for further expansion in the U.S. and future expansion into Europe," stated Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company.

The Company cautions that figures for revenue generated from the sale of First Class CBD products have not been audited, and are based on calculations prepared by management of First Class. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value-added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year-round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota Ventures a seeking to become a vertically integrated, revenue-producing CBD company with operations in both Europe and North America. Mota is looking to establish sales channels and a distribution network internationally through the acquisition of the Sativida and First Class CBD brands. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Joel Shacker

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President & CEO at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the short- and long-term plans of First Class CBD, key initiatives in the next twelve months, its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, its plans to cultivate and extract cannabis to produce CBD and high-quality value added CBD products in Latin America for distribution domestically and internationally and its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Mota Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574601/Mota-Ventures-Recap-of-First-Class-Conference-Call