FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, today announced it will be premier sponsor of the 2020 LIMRA Enrollment Technology Strategy Seminar in New Orleans, Louisiana from February 4-5. The seminar provides a forum for LIMRA member insurance companies and technology service providers to participate in open discussion on how to cohesively work together and define better outcomes. The theme for this year's conference is "Managing Change in the Big Easy

On Tuesday February 4 at 4:15pm, we invite you to attend the interactive General Session, Adapt to Thrive: Being Resilient in The Big Easy. The session will be led by Chuck Johnston, CMO, FINEOS and Jenni McGlathery, Sr. Manager Business Development, Dearborn Life Insurance Company, and will address changes the industry is facing in relation to working with platform partners, including how carriers are managing fees, agreements, oversight, and their number of connections.

During the conference, FINEOS will showcase FINEOS AdminSuite, the only modern component-based group and individual core system for Life, Accident and Health on a single technology platform. The team will be on-site and available for meetings and briefings throughout to discuss how FINEOS can help insurers accelerate growth, reduce cost, and provide an exceptional experience to their customers.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 6 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides clients full end to end core insurance administration and includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

