Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Announces the Passing of Director Donald A. Lucas

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the death of Donald A. Lucas, independent director and chairman of the audit committee, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Jeff Soinski, Avinger's president and CEO, stated, "We wish to express our profound sadness at the news of Don's passing. Don was highly respected as both a venture capitalist and as a man who believed in using venture capital to make the world better. He leveraged this passion through his investments in not only technology, industrial and medical developments, but also social businesses designed to enhance community and help people. We appreciate Don's many contributions to our company as a board member, investor and friend. On behalf of the entire Avinger team, we extend our deepest condolences to Don's family and many friends."

Mr. Lucas served as a member of Avinger's board of directors since 2013 and had been an investor in the company since 2011. Mr. Lucas was a venture capitalist since 1985, having invested in companies such as Oracle, Macromedia and Cadence Design alongside his father Donald L. Lucas. He sourced or led investments in companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Coulter Pharmaceutical, Dexcom, Infinera, Reputation.com, Chegg, and Palantir. Mr. Lucas had served on numerous boards and he was deeply committed to Bay Area and national organizations focused on youth, health and education.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

