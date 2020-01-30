Internet Sense First | Premier Sens Internet: Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team Created

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team Council (AICET Council) has been created by the federal Canadian charity Internet Sense First. Why? The online vulnerabilities of our children have increased by 10,000% in the past few years because of the Internet* and actions of unknowns, knowns, and our children. We impress upon everyone globally, that catching up to the digital age is a necessity for the sake of our children, in every country of the world.

AICET is a group of specialists actively responding to the explosive growth of child exploitation online. AICET speakers are donating their time, are dedicated to the safety of children online, and simply request expenses to be paid. A donation to Internet Sense First in Canada, or a charity with like goals in another country where we present, is all that is suggested for remuneration.

Not only are children today victimized by unknown predators but, tragically, their peers as well. They can include children as young as eleven years of age and younger, who have been socialized by the widespread and easy availability of pornography online. Child-on-child sexual assault has become a major concern , in addition to multiple other issues.

AICET details and speaker bios are outlined in the AICET brochure below. This news release is being sent in preparation for Safer Internet Day February 11, 2020. AICET has already been asked to present in the Cayman Islands and throughout the Caribbean, prior to official announcement occurring.

AICET presentations are based on the user-friendly Theory of Digital Supervision developed by Charlene Doak-Gebauer, the Founder and Chair of AICET Council. Speakers in AICET contribute through their individual specialties as indicated in the brochure attached.

We believe it is time for Canada to realize the necessity of parental guidance using Digital Supervision. AICET Council has been created and ready to present across Canada and globally.

* https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorn-launches-initiative-to-eliminate-child-sexual-abuse-material-from-the-internet-300833501.html

ANTI INTERNET CHILD EXPLOITATION TEAM

EMPHASIZING

SOLIDARITY FOR THE SAFETY OF CHILDREN

WITHOUT BORDERS

AICET Council Details

Our presentations are based on the Theory of Digital Supervision developed by Charlene Doak-Gebauer, the Founder and Chair of AICET Council. We contribute through our individual specialties which include: expertise in education, computer science/network management in education, trauma identification/treatment for child sexual assault, counselling services, media education, legal implications, approach to pornography with children, law enforcement, and motivational support for the hope segment of Digital Supervision. The Theory of Digital Supervision is divided into three parts - awareness, method, and hope. It was developed by Charlene to be a user-friendly approach to online child protection.

We believe in the safety of families and children online to the extent, we are donating our time. We request that travel expenses be covered. If remuneration is offered, we usually request that the funds be donated to a local charity within the hosting community with goals similar to ours, in the nation that is engaging us. In Canada, we choose the Federal Canadian Charity Internet Sense First, which provides funding for victims of Internet child exploitation and education for parents, caregivers, and professionals about Digital Supervision.

Please contact our Chair, Charlene Doak-Gebauer, to book a presentation or conference. Presentations can be half-day or full-day. Three to five speakers will be selected for presentations, based on location of venue, travel considerations, and contractual requirements. AICET Council provides the presentations; venues do all arrangements, bookings, venue rentals, ticket sales, and other arrangement details. Call 01-519-854-1249 or email, info@internetsensefirst.com .

All parents, grandparents, caregivers, professionals, and government leaders are strongly encouraged to experience presentations. We have advice, information and some answers to online child protection, that so many people are asking for and need. NB Attendees at conferences are eligible for a Certificate of Completion for the Theory of Digital Supervision training for online child protection, provided it is a full-day conference to allow for full Digital Supervision training.

AICET COUNCIL MEMBERS

Charlene Doak-Gebauer , B.Ed., Honours Bus. Specialist, Computer Science, Network Management, RHN. She is Founder and Chair of Internet Sense First and AICET Council, is an acclaimed, award winning global speaker, qualified secondary school educator, and a specialist in computer science/network management in education. She has researched, written her Theory of Digital Supervision, is considered an expert in her subject, travels globally to share her expertise, and leads audiences toward digital child and family protection. She has been keynote speaker for several conferences including Crime Stoppers, schools, teacher conferences, corporate conferences, international conferences and others; been featured on international radio and television shows, presented in Canada (including Parliament Hill), the United States, Iceland, Europe, and India. Charlene is an author and has written two books - "Digital Sexual Victims: True Cases" (nominated for an international award by the Delta Gamma Kappa society of educators); and "The Internet: Are Children In Charge" (published November 2019). Charlene is a member of the International Internet Society, the Canada Peace Research Association, Canada Chair Child Protection All Ladies League, and recognized as an expert in the Global Book of Experts being presented to the House of Parliament in the U.K. (2020),. She has received the Bishop Townshend Award of Teaching Excellence and the 2018 Women of Excellence Award.

Retired Detective Sergeant Jeremy Spence , Ontario Provincial Police, Child Sexual Exploitation Unit. Detective Spence began policing in August 1989 with York Regional Police. He accepted a position with the OPP in January 2001. He transferred to the OPP Child Pornography Unit in January 2006, and has worked in the unit to present. The unit is now referred to as the "Child Sexual Exploitation Unit".

Detective Spence has instructed at the Canadian Police College, Ontario Police College, the Ontario Provincial Police Academy and for Canada Border Services across Canada. He specializes in the categorization of images, movies, and age determination, as well as peer to peer investigations. He is Supervisor of the Victim Identification Team with the OPP investigations.

Rose Dyson Ed.D. M.Ed., B.A., RPN (University of Toronto) is a Consultant in Media Education. She chairs Canadians Concerned About Violence in Entertainment, was co-founder of the International Cultural Environment Movement at Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. in 1996, and served on the CEM Executive Committee until May, 2000. She is an external research associate at the York University La Marsh Centre for Child and Youth Research. Her expertise is widely sought by the media. She served for 4 years on the executive board of the Center for Global Media Studies at the Edward Murrow School of Communications, Washington State University, Pulman, Wa.; served as the communications director for the Canadian Peace Research Association and is currently Chair of the National Advisory Council. She has been a frequent delegate and speaker at the annual UN Commission of the Status of Women meetings in NYC on behalf of the Canadian Voice of Women, is the author of "Mind Abuse" Media Violence in an Information Age" and co-author of 11 other peer-reviewed books.

Rose has spoken and continues to speak at countless national and international forums on media issues, youth education, crime prevention and rehabilitation of offenders.

Heidi Olson (RN, MSN, CPN, SANE-P) is a Certified Pediatric Nurse and a Certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE). She works as the SANE Program Coordinator at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Heidi has a wide range of experience in pediatric and forensic nursing and her role includes performing forensic exams on children who have been victims of sexual assault, following up with victims and their families after discharge, communicating with law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors, the FBI and educating the healthcare staff on topics regarding children and sexual exploitation. Heidi also serves an expert witness for the prosecution during trials for victims of sexual assault. In the last two years, Heidi has performed or reviewed over 900 pediatric sexual assault cases. Heidi has presented over 100 times in the last two years about recognizing human trafficking, the harms of pornography, sexual assault and sexual exploitation, from nursing schools to national conferences in Washington D.C. Most recently, Heidi testified in favor of a bill to the Kansas Legislation about needed resources for youth with problematic sexual behaviors and the bill was just signed into law.

Shevelle McPherson , Esq began her career as an Assistant District Attorney for the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. She is also admitted to the United States Bankruptcy Court, District Court of New Jersey, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the United States Tax Court.

Shevelle represents clients charged with serious offenses ranging from murder, rape, pornography, arson, burglary, narcotics, drug trafficking and weapons. She represents both Adult and Juvenile Offenders, and has defended juvenile offenders on "sextortion", a growing crime with children and youth. Shevelle will also be discussing the liabilities of professional allies when they have a minor in their care using digital device applications without parent or guardians present.

Shevelle is also an award-winning International Speaker, a #1 Best Selling Author and the founder of Shevelle McPherson LLC where she serves as Business and Legal Strategist to entrepreneurs.

Holly Dowling is an award-winning global speaker and inspirational thought leader on topics including empowerment, leadership, engagement, and finding your passion and living it!!

Much of where she's been, influences where she is today. Starting her career as a cruise director in Tahiti, she gained valuable experience and training in entertaining, connecting, and inspiring diverse audiences. While that experience fueled her love of international travel, she was able to travel domestically, representing Lee jeans as their national spokesmodel and went on to represent other brands in television and print advertising. Today, she is called upon repeatedly to deliver Keynote experiences, to serve as a facilitator and consultant, and to partner with organizations who are interested in achieving greater results through investing in people as unique individuals. Her loyal client base is a "who's who" of well-known global companies, including: IBM, Microsoft, Hilton, Deloitte, Cisco, GAP, Mercedes-Benz, Facebook, The United Nations Foundation, The Marcus Buckingham Company, Wells Fargo, Santander Bank, Accenture, Disney, ESPN, and many other amazing partners. Holly speaks from her own experience after 'having it all' then reaching rock bottom and climbing up again as a survivor of domestic violence. Holly has been recently honored by the SHERO foundation as a SHERO, survivors recognized as heroes instead of victims who have transformed their lives by making a positive impact. It is Holly's diverse background and experience that resonates with audiences all over the world and her message of hope and resilience is an inspirational beacon for awareness.

Bill Tucker , B.Sc., B.Ed., M.Ed, specializes in child/youth anti-bullying campaigns, school environments, and administrative challenges in this regard. He has been involved with Public Education for over 40 years both in the Public School System and now as a Lecturer in the Faculty of Education at Western University, London, Ontario, Canada.

He served as Director of Education for the Thames Valley District School Board, London, Ontario, Canada from 2008 until his retirement in 2013. Prior to becoming Director, Bill assumed a number of system responsibilities as Superintendent in the areas of Special Education, School Operations, and Human Resources.

Bill has also been a member of several Boards including Children's Aid Society of London and Middlesex, Vanier Children's Services and Women's Community House. Presently, Bill is the Vice President of the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation and on the Board of Directors for Community Living London.

Marilyn Evans , BA, Founder and CEO of "Parents Aware", an organization dedicated to helping families develop healthy methods of communication on the subject of pornography. What do you do when you realize your child has viewed pornography in error? Too many children have this experience. Marilyn discusses methods for families to safely navigate in a world where media is saturated with emotionally harmful sexual content. Marilyn has a BA majoring in Family, Home, and Social Sciences, and has gained great experience as a mother of five sons in the digital age. Her education and experiences have provided her with the opportunity to write, speak, and coach parents on how to discuss pornography, sex, and intimacy in the home.

RolCof, (Roland Coffey) - speaker in absentia. Roland resides in Spain and is a survivor of child sexual abuse and Internet child sexual exploitation. He provides a music video for which he is the songwriter/artist that is played at presentations to emphasize the victim impact this crime causes.

Jenna Goodhand -Jenna is a valued member of our team, developing relationships nationally and internationally with governments and organizations to ensure the AICET Council is circulating globally.

Born in London, Ontario, but having studied in Waterloo Canada, Northern Ireland and Hungary, Jenna's diverse range of education, experience and trainings allow her to bring a unique perspective and understanding to a variety of industries and endeavours.

For the past decade Jenna has been focused on coaching and consulting local London entrepreneurs and small businesses, while also training and presenting in larger established companies on topics ranging from leadership to organizational management and team development.

Jenna completed her Masters in International Economic Relations and European Studies in Hungary through Corvinus University, with a focus on global food politics and holds supportive degrees in Political Science and Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Waterloo.

Jenna Goodhand is known for her ambitious and creative business and community initiatives.

