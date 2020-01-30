North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: NAFS/Voycare Shares Financials with Shareholders Beginning with $4.3 Million in 2018 Fiscal Year-end

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / North America Frac Sand Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS" or the "Company"), also known as Voycare, a medical tourism service provider in California has recently shared with shareholders its commitment to consolidating its accounting and bringing the Company's financials current in preparation for any upcoming audits to take the Company into fully reporting status. In anticipation of announcing 2019 financials through its subsidiary companies, the Company is also taking the liberty of sharing financials for the previous 2018 fiscal year-end.

"China outbound tourism experienced a very robust year in 2018 as a result of more spending power amongst middle class families and easier visa restrictions, which in turn let us post positive earnings and end the year in the green," explained Hong Chen, CEO of Voycare. For 2018 fiscal year-end Voycare's subsidiary company, HTT & CTT, Inc. posted $4.3 million in total revenues and served approximately 10,000 travelers visiting the U.S. "Whether it was leisure, business or medically related, outbound tourism from China to U.S. destinations like California netted us healthy returns," added Chen.

The Company recently closed its 2019 fiscal year-end and is expected to announce 2019 numbers shortly in the days to come. Xuemei Li, Voycare's COO, shared a preview of what to expect, "Overall, we are quite satisfied with our 2019 fiscal year-end financials and traveler numbers, given we experienced yet another spike in our figures. And, with a rise of inquiries relating to medical travel, we feel the demand for medical tourism is there, which makes us feel quite bullish about the space."

Since completing its reverse merger into North America Frac Sand, Inc. (NAFS) last December, Voycare continues moving forward in growing its medical travel portfolio by developing new partnerships with medical facilities in the U.S.

About NAFS/Voycare

(www.voycare.com) NAFS/Voycare (NAFS) is a California based medical tourism service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

