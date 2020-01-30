Schindler Group: Invitation to the 2019 full year results presentation on February 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. CET
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,
You are cordially invited to attend the 2019 full year results presentation of the Schindler Group
on Friday, February 14, 2020, 9:30 a.m. CET
at the Metropol, Fraumünsterstrasse 12, 8001 Zürich
Schindler will be represented by Thomas Oetterli, CEO, and Urs Scheidegger, CFO. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Snacks and refreshments will be served following the event.
To register, please RSVP by e-mail (corporate.communications@schindler.com) by Thursday,February 13, 2020.
At 6:30 a.m. CET on February 14, 2020, all documentation will be available on our website www.schindler.com.
Webcast and conference call
To follow the webcast, please click the link below on the day of the results publication:
Webcast
To ask questions, please participate in the conference call. For your personal dial-in details, please kindly register in advance via:
Register for the conference call
To access the call, please use the numbers, passcode and your personal PIN you receive with this registration.
Last minute callers can join on the day via:
- +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland)
- +44 (0) 207 107 0613 (United Kingdom)
- +1 866 291 41 66 (United States, toll-free)
Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call starts.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Kind regards,
Nicole Wesch
Head Corporate Communications