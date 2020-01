IXI CAPITAL HOLDINGS (BC) LTD: IXI Capital Holdings Ltd, Canada Platinum Group of Metals Pure Play

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / IXI CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD, CANADA proudly announces the establishment of a pure play portfolio in the platinum group of metals (PGM) consisting of Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium and Iridium. IXI portfolio created a super ETF within the platinum group of metals. Valued at over $93 Billion USD in 2018 IXI preferred and common shares are available via private placements. Preferred shares BACKED BY $10 BILLION ISIN: CA45074M2067 PREFERRED CUSIP: 45074M206 Common Shares BACKED BY $83 BILLION ISIN Number: CA92582E2015 CUSIP: 92582E201

IXI PROTECTS INVESTORS AGAINST swings in ONE or MORE METALS WITHIN the precious group of metals. IXI included $93,562,549,200 of Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium and Iridium on its Balance Sheet. IXI offers 100 Million Preferred shares at $100.00 USD/share AND issuing 830 Million common shares totaling $83,000,000,000 USD backed by Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium and Iridium available via Clearstream & Euroclear Book entry and Transferable.

Issuer: IXI Capital Holdings (BC) Ltd. ISIN: CA45074M2067 CUSIP: 45074M206 Valoren Number: CH36155931 Company Key: 36155931 Instrument Short Name: IXI Security Prefix: 10% % Perp Pfd Registered Shs -B- Listing: CDS Clearing Canada Settlement: Clearstream & Euroclear Book entry; Transferable Issue Price: $100.00 USD = Par Value per PREFERRED Share Issued

IXI Capital Holdings (BC) Ltd., a limited liability company under the laws of Canada, incorporated on 30th November 2016 pursuant to the Business Corporations Act of British Colombia, Canada, having its registered office at 515 West Pender Street, Suite 216, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 6H5, Canada registered in the Registrar of Companies, Province of British Columbia, Canada under number BC1098410.

