Cannabis Investors are Quickly Eyeing Big Opportunity in Europe

PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe may soon surpass the U.S. with regards to cannabis, says International Cannabis Conference (ICBC) founder, Alex Rogers, as noted by Leafly. "Luxembourg is about to legalize, Switzerland is about to legalize. Germany is only three to five years away from legalization. The European market is going to be bigger than the US market, one day," he says. Plus, according to market research firm, Reportlinker, "cannabinoid testing in Europe is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe cannabis testing market in the coming years. The growing number of countries are adopting medical cannabis laws but the governmental officials are rare that encouraging healthcare professionals to become educated about cannabis plant medicines." That's creating sizable opportunity for companies including Terrace Global Inc. (TSX-V:TRCE), The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX:TGOD)(OTCQX:TGODF), PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCQX:PCLOF)(TSX-V:PCLO), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), and Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)(TSX:APHA).

Terrace Global Inc. (TSXV:TRCE) BREAKING NEWS: Terrace Global Inc. announced that it has entered into a genetics supply agreement with Apollo Green Inc. whereby the parties have entered into an exclusive relationship with respect to the acquisition and importation of high-THC genetics for the Company's medical cannabis operations in Portugal. Terrace Global has commenced acquiring the requisite starting materials for the first phase of its greenhouse facilities in Portugal, which will be comprised of approximately 65,000 square feet of greenhouse facilities, 5,000 square feet of E.U. GMP processing and drying facility and 3,300 square feet administrative building.

Pursuant to the Genetics Supply Agreement, Terrace Global will be acquiring the following genetics:Chem Stallion (15-25% THC, 0.5-0.1% CBD), Twisted Grape (15-25% THC, 0.5-0.1% CBD) and Apollo Skunk (15-25% THC, 0.5-0.1% CBD). These genetics add to Terrace Global's existing inventory of high CBD genetics which were acquired from Colorado and used in its outdoor cultivation in Uruguay. "We are pleased to be working with Apollo Green to develop our genetics inventory with a view to focusing on high-THC strains that we expect to be well received by the European Union medical cannabis market participants. Apollo Green has an extensive library of genetics that include a diverse set of market leading strains and cross-breeds," commented Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Being able to source these genetics is an important milestone in the development of European operations. Without quality genetics, there is no pathway to success in the burgeoning E.U. medical cannabis industry."

Apollo Green has been accumulating an extensive library of high-THC genetics and has benefited from its relationship with Ed Rosenthal. Mr. Rosenthal is a Global Advisor to Apollo Green and is a leading cannabis horticulture authority, author, educator, social activist and legalization pioneer. "Terrace Global is building a world-class cultivation facility in one of the most attractive countries from a regulatory and climate perspective. We will be working closely with the Company to see how these genetics perform by leveraging our extensive cultivation expertise," commented Tyler LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Green. "This is a meaningful partnership for us as we seek to grow our genetics and plantlet business globally. Terrace Global is the ideal partner given its extensive experience and international footprint in Uruguay, Portugal and Spain."

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX:TGOD)(OTCQX:TGODF) announced changes to streamline its leadership structure. The Company's President, Mr. Csaba Reider, will be departing the organization. Mr. Reider's duties will be assumed by the Company's CEO, Brian Athaide. Mike Gibbons, Vice President of Sales, is also leaving the organization. Robert Gora, Vice President of Medical Commercialization, will assume the consolidated role of Vice President, National Sales, leading sales and revenue generation across medical and recreational channels. "The changes we announce today are part of a comprehensive review of our operations to reduce costs and improve cash flow. This will result in significant G&A savings and a leaner more efficient organization. We are also very focused on ramping up production, expanding our product portfolio with innovative organic products and gaining market share across the country," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD.

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCQX:PCLOF)(TSXV:PCLO) announced it has signed a three-year pan-European distribution agreement. In the agreement the company's high-grade CBD isolate and broad-spectrum CBD oil will be sold to wholesalers and medicinal CPG product manufacturers through GMP-certified lab owner, CBD Export Global. The distribution channel covers the entire EU-zone as well as Switzerland and Lichtenstein, and shipments are expected to commence in 2020 with increasing volumes during duration of the agreement. The agreement with the Quebec, Canada-based CBD Export Global expands PharmaCielo's distribution network in Europe with shipments into the EU to commence in 2020 with increased volumes during the duration of the agreement as B2B markets are expanded. A minimum target volume of 2,000 kg has been agreed to in the first year of the three-year performance-based agreement, allowing for confirmation of individual market regulatory approvals and enabling increased sales volume expansion in subsequent years.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced the expansion of its global senior leadership team with two strategic hires: Jon Levin as Chief Operating Officer, who was formerly with Revlon, and Michael Kruteck as Chief Financial Officer, who was formerly with Molson Coors and Pharmaca. Mr. Kruteck's appointment will be effective immediately after filing the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Mark Castaneda, Tilray's current CFO, will take on the role of Strategic Business Development and continue to advise the company and assist in Kruteck's transition. "We are thrilled to have these experienced leaders join our team as we continue to disrupt the global pharmaceutical, alcohol, CPG and functional food and beverage industries," said Brendan Kennedy, Tilray CEO. "Jon and Michael come to Tilray with extensive expertise in their respective fields and we look forward to their contributions as we pioneer the future of cannabis and hemp around the world. As CFO, Mark has led the company through its IPO and substantial growth in the past couple years and we thank him as he transitions to a new strategic role with the company."

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)(TSX:APHA) announced that it has entered into an agreement to accept a strategic investment from an institutional investor, pursuant to which the Significant Investor has agreed to purchase 14,044,944 units of the Company at a price of C$7.12 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$100,000,001. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Aphria and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Aphria. Each warrant will entitle the Significant Investor to acquire one common share at a price of $9.26 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to finance international expansion, working capital and general corporate purposes. The units and the securities comprising the units are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 26, 2019 and, in Canada, will be offered and sold in Ontario only by way of a prospectus supplement to be filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

