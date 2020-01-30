2019 has been a landmark year and we expect momentum to accelerate as Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) continues on its path to become a global biotech with a marketed portfolio of innovation-led oncology drugs. Achievements in 2019 include the addition of Elunate on China's exclusive NRDL list and surufatinib's China NDA submission following impressive data in NET. 2020-21 are pivotal years. Surufatinib should become the second asset to launch in China, partner AZN could launch savolitinib in China for NSCLC (MET Exon 14) in 2021 and, importantly, this drug could be the first of HCM's innovation assets to launch globally in 2022 (for c-Met positive NSCLC in combination with Tagrisso, a blockbuster opportunity). We think recent underperformance is unjustified given the emerging strength of its broad, late-stage innovation pipeline and the opportunity for long-term growth and enhanced economic returns.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...