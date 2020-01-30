Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) has two experienced managers - Chetan Sehgal (based in Singapore) and Andrew Ness (based in Edinburgh). In 2019, they delivered a very strong year of performance in both absolute and relative terms, and are continuing to find attractive investment opportunities across a range of sectors and geographies. The managers are able to draw on a large and well-resourced investment team that has been refreshed in recent years, seeking quality companies that can be held for the long term. Ness says that TEMIT offers a portfolio with superior growth prospects, that is trading broadly in line with its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

