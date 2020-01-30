Sixty-five Percent of Brits at Risk of Low Vitamin D This Winter, According to Research From SunVit-D3

As 68% of Brits are well into their 'new year, new me' journey, many will continue to lack a crucial nutrient despite perfecting their 2020 eating habits

A lack of Vitamin D can have a huge impact on physical and mental health such as lowered immune system, tiredness, depression, back pain and hair loss

Vitamin D is known as the 'sunshine vitamin', it occurs naturally in a few foods, including certain fish, egg yolks and in fortified dairy and grain products but only a third of Brits know what it does

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britain is in the thick of a bleak winter. Brits are robbed of daylight and are missing out on all the health benefits associated with sunlight.

New research from vitamin D specialists, SunVit-D3, has shown that, even when spending time outside in daylight during both the winter and summer months, we aren't exposing ourselves to adequate levels of vitamin D. What's more, only a third (35%) understand what vitamin D does.

A shortage can lead to a lowered immune system, tiredness, depression, back pain and hair loss. In children it can cause the bone disease rickets.

Our bodies make Vitamin D naturally through sunlight on skin. However, between the months of October and March there is not enough power in the British sun for our bodies to make any at all.

The vitamin specialists SunVit-D3 has been committed since 2009 to support Brits through the winter months by championing "the sunshine vitamin" and improving their well-being by boosting the immune system and strengthening bones.

Working with world-renowned Sports and Dance Endocrinologist, Dr Nicky Keay (BA, MA (Cantab), MB, BChir, MRCP) explains, "The main source of vitamin D is through the action of sunlight on skin. Vitamin D supports healthy bones, muscles and immune function. Vitamin D is found in some foods, such as certain fish, egg yolks and in fortified dairy and grain products, but we can't get our full requirement from food alone. As sunlight is sadly lacking during winter months in UK, the NHS recommend we all take daily vitamin D supplementation during winter."

Top Tips from the Pros

Jamie Francis - Cyclist: ActiveEdge Race Team

Vitamin D & Immunity: Despite riding outside, there is not enough strong sunlight over the winter in the UK to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D. It's sensible to take a Sports Informed vitamin D supplement, as low vitamin D levels lead to reduced immunity, increasing the risk of illness.

Have a varied and adequate diet: Ensure you are fuelling adequately during winter rides and refuelling with a high carbohydrate and high protein meal when you get back. Eat a varied diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables.

Weight Training: Cycling is a non-weight bearing sport, therefore it is important to include off the bike strength work year-round and particularly over the winter

Sleep!: Sounds simple enough but adequate sleep is vital for both health and performance on the bike, so ensure you get at least 7 or 8 hours each night.

Ann Wall - Professional Dancer

Take Supplements: Make sure you take a good vitamin D supplement, as dancers spend a lot of time indoors for rehearsals and performances so it can be hard to get much sunlight on a daily basis.

Look after yourself: Ensure that you warm up and cool down properly and that dance shoes are supportive and in good condition.

Cross Train: Incorporate good cross training programmes to keep all muscle groups strong (I like to do resistance and weight training to further protect my bones).

Think nutrition: Nutrition is key, ensure a good balanced diet with plenty of calcium rich foods like greens and dairy products (or fortified alternatives). I like to have Oily fish and fish with small bones at least 3 times a week to support my body and training.

Notes to editors:

An online survey was conducted by Atomik Research among 2,003 respondents from the UK. The research fieldwork took place on 13th January - 15th December 2019. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and abides to MRS code.

About SunVit-D3

SunVit-D3 Limited was founded in 2009 by CEO David Allen and is a rapidly growing company devoted to Vitamin D3 supplementation with scientific documentation. The Company's products are manufactured in the UK according to GMP principles and guidelines to ensure our customers products are of a high quality.

SunVit-D3 is manufactured in a variety of forms including tablets, capsules and liquid preparations

SunVit-D3 film-coated tablets are small and tasteless, making it very easy to swallow.

SunVit-D3 supplements in the form of tablets, capsules and liquid are free from dairy and gluten.

All our Vitamin D3 supplements are manufactured in the United Kingdom .

. By taking SunVit-D3 supplements on a daily or weekly basis, you can enjoy the long term health benefits of improved wellbeing.

For improved health, we recommend between 400 IU and 2,000 IU taken daily either through tablet, capsules or liquid dosage.

SunVit-D3 is approved by The Vegetarian Society and The Vegan Society so complies with many specialised dietary requirements.

SunVit-D3 supplements are supported by Sports Informed and are suitable for athletes

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084209/SunVit_D3.mp4