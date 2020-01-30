Visiongain Publishes Global Turboexpander Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Loading Device (Generator, Compressor, and Oil Break), Application (Air Separation, Liquefied Natural Gas, Petrochemical Processing, Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery, Hydrocarbon, Others), End-User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Power Generation), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Turboexpander is an axial-flow or centrifugal turbine also known as expander turbine, through which the process fluid functions against the turboexpander while moving from high pressure to a lower pressure
• Bearing types for turboexpanders include oil bearings (used only at room temperature), gas bearings and magnetic bearings.
Market Overview and Trends
• In August 2018, Air Products acquired BHGE's Rotoflow turboexpander business.
• In August 2018, Atlas Copco acquired QUISS AG for an undisclosed amount.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increase in focus on energy efficiency.
• Rise in share of natural gas in primary energy consumption
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High Initial Cost for Smaller Installations
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Loading Device
• Generator Market, 2019-2029
• Compressor Market, 2019-2029
• Oil Break Market, 2019-2029
Application
• Air Separation Market, 2019-2029
• Liquefied Natural Gas Market, 2019-2029
• Petrochemical processing Market, 2019-2029
• Waste heat or other power recovery Market, 2019-2029
• Hydrocarbon Market, 2019-2029
• Others Market, 2019-2029
End-User
• Oil & Gas Market
• Manufacturing Market
• Power Generation Market
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Key players are enhancing the competitive landscape of this market by undertaking different acquisitions and agreements in the global turbo expander industry.
Companies covered in the report include:
ACD
Air Products and Chemicals
Atlas Copco
Beifang Asp
Bhge
Cryogenic
Cryostar
Elliott Group
Hangyang Group
HNEC
Honeywell
Huayu
Jianyang Ruite
L.A. Turbine
Man
R&D Dynamics Corporation
RMG
Samsung
SASPG
Siemens
Suzhou Xida
Turbogaz
