Brighteye Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Customers to Optimize Their Manufacturing Processes with Its Advanced MOMS

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European market for manufacturing operations management software (MOMS) for the food and beverage industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Brighteye with the 2020 Europe Customer Value Leadership Award for helping customers substantially improve their manufacturing operations. While rapidly expanding its commercial activities beyond Belgium to Spain, France, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine, it is also looking to grow beyond the food and beverage market and into the discrete computer numerical control (CNC) machining factory sector.

"At the heart of Brighteye's success is Momentum, a cloud-ready MOMS platform that provides an enterprise-level manufacturing execution system as well as warehouse management and advanced production scheduling for optimized manufacturing," said Nandini Natarajan, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Momentum is a highly configurable and multilingual solution, which can customize to organizations' specific needs. Brighteye's unique modular architecture helps customers acquire and implement only the functional capabilities required by the client."

Brighteye currently provides 12 application modules, which constitute a comprehensive and fully integrated MOMS solution that empowers customers with data, control, execution, and insights regarding the manufacturing processes. Specifically, these modules present increased visibility into the manufacturing operation performance while significantly lowering manufacturing lead times and cycle times. Furthermore, the modules automatically increase asset utilization, lower unplanned downtime, and improve production scheduling. Moreover, these modules allow customers to increase their compliance with standard processes.

Brighteye works relentlessly to meet and exceed the needs of its customers. For instance, it delivers a spectrum of services like a DevOps implementation toolbox, on-site training, an e-learning platform and technical support to help customers optimally utilize its MOMS platform. It aims to triple its team of certified system integrators to provide around-the-clock online support in English as well as vernacular languages across Europe. Furthermore, the company has signed strategic partnerships with various companies within the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals markets.

"Overall, Brighteye's unrivaled expertise, technology insight, and customer-centric approach give it a distinct edge in the European MOMS market, and position it for continued growth," noted Natarajan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Brighteye

As an Independent Software Vendor, founded in 2003 in Belgium, Brighteye maximizes manufacturing momentum across the total production process. We keep businesses moving and let them meet the constant flux in business demand.

Brighteye's Momentum software platform digitalizes the entire Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM), often referred to as extended Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) capabilities. The purpose build DevOps toolbox for managing the MOM improvement projects streamlines the work from the international network of certified system integrators like CGI, Agidens, VMA, Reditech, X-tensive, AG Solution, etc.

Our solution is shortlisted and recommended by independent consultants and researchers such as Capgemini, CGI, Actemium, ARC Advisory Group and Frost & Sullivan. They endorse our strong MOM vision and unrivaled ability to execute out-of-the box.

Brighteye has competence centers in 6 countries, to support both local markets and global roll-outs for international muntinational enterprise clients. To fund the strong international growth, Brighteye partners with PMV - the participation fund of the Flemish Government. Let's gain momentum and contact us.

