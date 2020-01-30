ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCPINK:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, is pleased to provide a corporate update on the successful progress we have made in the last two quarters of 2019 and the excitement we have about the upcoming year. Among several milestones that the company has accomplished, one of the most profound was the continued production on its flagship product ZoomedOUT. Our goal has been to bolster the portfolio of the company with a range of products, raise a modest amount of money, and begin generating revenue and user interaction, by way of the following:

Tripsee-

We acquired Tripsee for its ability to integrate users with specific properties and events. Tripsee's unique communication platform for hotels is comparably as detailed as some of the industries major players currently in the market. We've begun the process of building Tripsee its own B2B website to showcase and retail products. We have also succeeded in building a relationship with our Registration Management System, which we are optimistic will be signing an annual contract in the next quarter.

We have also been interviewing candidates to lead this entire program rollout. The Company looks forward to announcing this vital individual over the course of the upcoming weeks. This appointee shall have personal and professional relationships, which we anticipate will lead to growth on the revenue side.

DTC ELIGIBILITY -

In 2020, the company plans to introduce a new audience to our company as we begin our exposure to US investors. Our application to become a listed security on the OTC market is in the final stages of approval. The Company is excited to introduce the products to an investor base, located in the Silicon Valley, that understands the products that we are launching and expanding.

We are actively seeking some US firms to represent our company to our potential new investors.

ZoomedOUT Production Update-

"We have been creating multiple game scenarios for the product and testing them internally to find the right mix. From RPG's to clickers and more, we have gone through several scenarios and believe that we have finally hit on the right one. We are working on some website updates that we should have completed shortly. This new concept allows anyone standing anywhere in the world to virtually engage in ZoomedOUT gameplay in their own hometown, and in turn, every user becomes our salesperson promoting our product and engaging businesses in their locality and ultimately into revenue generating sources. In essence, it has become one powerful concept to engage the whole world with our initial launch. Even while we are continuing to build future cities.

"Our team has been working diligently to bring this idea to fruition and we are very close to reaching several important milestones in the design process. We look forward to sharing our progress with our shareholders in the coming months. I've never been so excited about our game concept. ZoomedOUT is better than I could have imagined." Stated Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel Inc.

Management's goals over the next few quarters are to increase shareholder value, continue to add value to our product portfolio and generally continue to improve the Company in just about every way.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc., at 775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us

Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building

countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Travel Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574619/ZoomAway-Corporate-Update