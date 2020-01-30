Samba TV Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to develop Privacy-compliant, Secure Access to TV Data and Analytics Within the Cloud

Comprehensive viewership data and audience analytics now available via AWS Data Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Samba TV, a leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make its TV data available within the newly launched AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of AWS customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. The collaboration gives AWS customers access to Samba's comprehensive linear and OTT viewership insights and ad exposure data, aggregated at a DMA level, from more than 20 million households.

Samba TV's viewership data is increasingly used to advance customers' in-house analytics decisions. With the availability of Samba TV's high-quality, representative viewership data in AWS Data Exchange, enterprise customers can now have fast, flexible access to one of the most representative global TV datasets available.

"Samba TV has had a longstanding relationship with AWS and we are proud to be one of the first TV datasets available in AWS Data Exchange, with the goal of giving businesses of all kinds greater access to the data they need to understand a changing TV market," said Aden Zaman, SVP at Samba TV. "This latest collaboration allows customers to seamlessly access Samba TV data in the cloud, enabling them to build advanced analytics, services, and tools using our aggregated data within AWS. This will bring Samba TV's dataset to new verticals, creating new opportunities to see our insights in action."

By making this dataset available in the cloud, Samba and AWS are reducing the friction of data discovery and accessibility. AWS customers can now easily integrate Samba's aggregated TV data, derived from more than 20 million TV households that have opted-in to share viewing activity, directly into applications, analysis and machine-learning models built on AWS.

"TV viewership behavior is changing rapidly, and businesses across all verticals need to better grasp how these changing behaviors are affecting their target markets," said Chris Casey, General Manager, BD, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to make Samba TV's high-quality aggregated TV viewership dataset available in AWS Data Exchange, making it easy to incorporate the insights into apps or technology built on AWS. Our mutual customers can now more easily leverage Samba's dataset to make more informed and actionable marketing decisions."

To get started with AWS Data Exchange, visit https://aws.amazon.com/data-exchange.

To learn more about how Samba TV's TV Viewership data can power products and services, visit platform.samba.tv.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a San Francisco-based data and analytics company focused on a next-generation television experience that helps viewers discover and engage with relevant content, and enables brands and agencies to address and measure that engagement effectively. Samba's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable TV, OTT, and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, amplified by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, Samba TV amplifies media investment and activates cross-screen campaigns. For more information, please visit platform.samba.tv and follow @Samba_tv.

Media Contacts:

PR@Samba.tv

SOURCE: Samba TV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574534/Samba-TV-Collaborates-with-Amazon-Web-Services-to-develop-Privacy-compliant-Secure-Access-to-TV-Data-and-Analytics-Within-the-Cloud